Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala

Democratic National Convention Finance Committee member and Harris campaign surrogate Lindy Li revealed the moment she began realizing Vice President Kamala Harris would not defeat President-elect Donald Trump— and why she believes President Joe Biden played a part in her loss.

During an appearance on "Fox and Friends Weekend," Li started strong, accusing Biden of endorsing Harris for president just to sink the Democratic Party's chances of securing the election. She suggested that Biden only did so to get revenge against the party for pushing him out of the race.

"I actually think President Biden, you know, the whole endorsing her thirty minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big F you to the party," Li said, adding that she can finally speak the truth as she was no longer on any Democratic candidate's payroll.

Li described the whole campaign as a "disaster," arguing that the biggest mistake the Democratic Party made was not holding a primary and "instead of just coronating somebody." She criticized the Harris campaign for basing its entire campaign on Trump being "an existential threat."

She then went on to say she was misled into donating massive sums of money to the Harris campaign after Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon promised that the vice president would win.

When asked how the Obamas played a role in Harris' election campaign, Li threw the former president under the bus and revealed that they had no actual plans to endorse Harris.

"I want to point out they waited three days – Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris," she said. "It was the silence heard round the world."

"Prior to Biden's endorsement that no one really anticipated, they were vetting people like [Sen.] Mark Kelly [R-AZ]. Kamala Harris wasn't at the top of the ticket," she continued.

Ultimately, the Harris campaign raised $1 billion to lose and be defeated in a landslide victory. Trump secured the win of all seven swing states, the electoral and popular vote, the Senate, and presumably the House.