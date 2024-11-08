VIP
The Woman in the Empty Suit
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage
VIP
We Won Big, But This Isn't a Permanent Victory
University of Oregon Employee Suspended After Telling Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves
That's the Power of Love
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger'
DOJ Unseals Indictment of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump
The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election
VIP
Andrew Yang Offers Some Telling Advice on What Kamala Should Have Done Differently
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo...
'Ending the Federal Lawfare'? Jack Smith Makes Notable Move
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat
Analysis: How Many Senate Seats Will Republicans Control When All the Votes Are...
Tipsheet

China, Beijing Brace for Impact As Trump Promises Higher Tariffs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 08, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Just hours after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election, China began bracing for what could be an unpredictable and rough four years for its economy. 

Advertisement

While campaigning, Trump threatened to impose heavier tariffs and pressure Beijing. The incoming president previously said he would increase tariffs on China as high as 60 to 100 percent, which would devastate the country’s economic growth and stress global supply chains. It would also raise prices for consumers because of a trickle-down effect. 

Less than 48 hours after Trump’s sweeping win, companies manufacturing goods in China began to withdraw production from the country. 

Steve Madden, a popular shoe company, announced it would pull its production facility out of China and move it elsewhere as the potential rise in tariffs loom. CEO Edward Rosenfeld said that the plan has already been put into motion. Instead, Rosenfeld said he would focus on production in Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

S&P Global Ratings said if Trump imposed a 60 percent tariff on China, it "would be inflationary in the short term” but result in "consumers paying more for finished goods.” 

“You should expect to see the percentage of goods that we source from China to begin to come down more rapidly going forward,” Rosenfeld added. “Just under half of our current business would be potentially subject to tariffs on Chinese imports.” 

Recommended

The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Steve Madden currently sources more than 70 percent of its goods from China. However, the CEO said that in the next year, the company aims to reduce this percentage by up to 45 percent. 

During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on China of only ten to 15 percent for certain products. 

Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on his historic win and said that China and the United States will “find the right way” to “get along in the new era.” 

However, CNN reported that Beijing was worried about uncertainties under a Trump presidency. 

In addition, Trump said that his tariff plan would be used to impose a 200 percent tax on vehicles from Mexico. 

Tags: CHINA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Trump's Performance With Latinos Drives Libs Into a Racist Rage Matt Vespa
Why Daniel Penny's Jury Consultant Made Prosecutors Sweat Mia Cathell
Tim Walz's Daughter Has Finally 'Reached the Point of Anger' Madeline Leesman
Coincidence? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Major Immigration Announcement After Phone Call With Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Blame Game Between Team Harris and Team Biden Has Begun, and Hoo Boy Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Trump Effect: Qatar Sends a Message to Remaining Hamas Leaders Katie Pavlich
Advertisement