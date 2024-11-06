TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Kamala's Fake Black Accent Obviously Didn't Help Her

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 06, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the votes began rolling in, results came faster than we expected, and it was apparent that Trump would pull this off. However, we didn’t realize just how much he would blow the Democrats out of the water. 

For years, the Democratic Party has called President-elect Donald Trump “racist” and has bullied and shamed black Americans, but on November 5, 2024, they made their voice heard and pushed back against the left-wing narrative.

According to the Associated Press Votecast, Trump won the black vote by a large margin, winning 23 percent of the black men vote nationwide. 

Throughout her campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to attract black male voters. She polled just 76 percent among this demographic, a significant decrease from 2020 when about 90 percent of black men voted for President Joe Biden. 

Traditionally, the black vote goes to Democrats. However, that began to change in 2023, when a Gallup poll found that black voters who consider themselves Democrats decreased from 77 percent in 2020 to 66 percent.

Trump also secured more than 25 percent of the black male support in Georgia.

Harris was expected to reverse a declining trend for Democrats and take back the black vote, who had quickly abandoned the party. She spent the majority of her campaign targeting black voters in swing states— often with the help of former President Barack Obama. She even donned a few fake accents, such as one of a black pastor— and you’re telling me that didn’t win over millions of black Americans? Shocking. 

Unfortunately, none of that worked for the Harris campaign. Black Americans saw right through her game, and the election results showed that. 

Election night exit polls found that Trump secured 20 percent of the Black vote. In 2020, he won 13 percent of the demographic’s vote and eight percent in 2016 — the most a Republican candidate won from the Black vote since George W. Bush in 2000.

While we still await the total vote count in a few states, it is safe to say that Trump will win all seven battleground states. 

Breaking it down by state, Trump secured a one percentage point improvement among black voters in Georgia from the 2020 election against Biden, securing 12 percent of the vote this time. 

In Michigan, Trump gained two percentage points among the community, while Harris and Biden lost two percentage points of the black vote. 

In Pennsylvania, Republicans gained three percentage points among the black vote and a five percentage point change in North Carolina. 

Wisconsin saw probably one of the most significant shifts toward Trump among black Americans, with a 13 percentage point change from 2020. 

While on the campaign trail, Harris introduced an initiative to regain the black vote. Obama joined her at an event introducing the “opportunity agenda for Black men.” However, the campaign sensed that it wasn’t working, and the former Democrat president criticized black voters and their lack of enthusiasm for Harris. 

And to just add fuel to the fire, MSNBC is now calling black men "racist and sexist." 

