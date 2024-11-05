Oprah's Last-Minute Pitch to Kamala Voters Doesn't Look Good

In her last-minute effort to gather voters, Vice President Kamala Harris is relying heavily on star-studded rallies, similar to a Diddy party, to get her message across.

On the eve of Election Day, Harris rounded up celebrities, including Lady Gaga, hip-hop producer DJ Jazzy Jeff, pop star Ricky Martin, hip-hop group the Roots, and soul singer Jazmine Sullivan.

So to recap. Donald Trump is endorsed by…

- RFK Jr.

- Tulsi Gabbard

- Elon Musk

- Joe Rogan

- Tucker Carlson

- Hulk Hogan

- Dr. Phil

- Buzz Aldrin



And Kamala is endorsed by…

- The Diddy List



Choose wisely, America — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) November 5, 2024

Oprah Winfrey was also there— because she didn’t get enough of Harris after her disastrous interview with the vice president.

In her speech to a crowd nearly half the size former President Donald Trump drew in, Winfrey warned that another Trump term could “end voting rights” forever. However, she failed to mention that Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate without a single vote in the absence of a primary election.

Winfrey recalled a moment when someone told her they would “sit this one out” and not vote this election cycle. In response, the talk show host said that if “we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”

The Democrat echoed sentiments of the only thing Harris has campaigned on, which is abortion. She suggested that a vote for former President Donald Trump is a vote against women’s rights— which we all know is a load of crock.

Trump has backpedaled on his abortion stance and promised to leave it up to the individual states to make the decision themselves regarding the issue. He has also vowed to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) paid for by insurance so that millions of families who struggle to get pregnant have the chance to, regardless of their financial situation.

“What you can do for every young woman who has died because she was not eligible to receive the emergency medical care she desperately needed because of the abortion ban – and what you can do for yourself and what you can do for everyone and everything you cherish, is vote,” Winfrey said.

Harris has surrounded her entire campaign linking abortion and freedom, threatening women that if they don’t vote for her, all their rights will be abolished. Her messaging has fear-mongered Americans into thinking that an abortion ban would put women’s lives in danger.