Democrat Strategist Has Grim Warning for Kamala As Voters Head to the Polls

Only a few hours have passed since the polls opened, and voters have decided whether to send former President Donald Trump back to the White House or continue supporting the left’s progressive policies with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the Harris campaign makes its last-minute pitch to voters, senior Democrat strategist David Axelrod has a grim warning for those who claim the vice president is leading the winning vote.

During a CNN interview, Axelrod was asked what he was most worried about heading into the final hours of Election Day. In response, he pointed to the lack of enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz campaign, drawing comparisons to unprecedented support for Trump.

By now, the polls have obviously been too close to call. However, the momentum toward Trump has been unmatched— something you can’t say about Harris.

Axelrod cautioned Democrats to hold off popping the champagne, saying that the polls are not precise. With tight polling margins, Harris could significantly underperform because of the left-wing media’s relentless push to claim the vice president is the most favorable candidate. He also expressed concern with female and minority voters who traditionally vote Democrat but, in recent months, have shown interest in Trump.

“Is that going to materialize? Is the gender gap going to be what you need it to be? Are minority voters going to come out in the numbers of African American voters in particular?” He asked. “And are you going to get the margins that you want there? So there are a lot of open questions, and they’re obviously working it hard right now. There are feet on the street, and they’re doing the kind of work that you do in a race like this.”

A recent RealClearPolitics poll found Trump and Harris nearly neck-and-neck, with the 45th president leading by just one-tenth of a percentage point. However, Trump leads in five of the seven critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada. In Pennsylvania, he leads by just 0.7 percent, which means it will come down to the wire.

More than 82 million people voted early, and those who cast ballots on Tuesday have experienced a smooth process so far. There are still more than eight hours until the polls close, and as of now, the race is filled with too much uncertainty to make predictions.