Trump to Unleash American Energy With New Executive Order

President Donald Trump will hold an event at the White House Tuesday afternoon to further unleash the capability of American energy, a bedrock of his economic plan, to bring down prices and spur growth.

Today at 3PM, President Trump will sign an Executive Order to reinvigorate AFFORDABLE, RELIABLE, AND CLEAN COAL!



Coal is critical to achieving American Energy and AI Dominance. Read more here⬇️https://t.co/Yz26ERVQtN — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 8, 2025

President Trump's vision is clear: Unleash American energy. — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) April 8, 2025

In February Trump announced the creation of the "National Energy Dominance Council," led by Interior Secretar Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, "to lower energy prices, meet the rising demand for affordable energy, strengthen economic security, and ensure the American energy industry is best positioned as a global leader over the next century."

Eight years ago today, I visited communities across Appalachia.



This was once a thriving downtown before the war on coal.



The next four years under President Trump are our opportunity to unleash American energy and make rural America great again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JeqoUVpV4M — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) April 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are also working to codify Trump's pro-energy agenda.

.@SenJohnBarrasso: "Coal and specifically Wyoming coal, is world-class coal, clean coal, low-sulfur coal. And this is Wyoming coal. We need more of it, not less of it, to power our nation. Available, affordable, reliable. This has powered our nation for over a century." pic.twitter.com/ZfmewEqvgy — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2025