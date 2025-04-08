Bondi Vows More Deportations After Supreme Court Victory
Trump to Unleash American Energy With New Executive Order

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 08, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump will hold an event at the White House Tuesday afternoon to further unleash the capability of American energy, a bedrock of his economic plan, to bring down prices and spur growth. 

In February Trump announced the creation of the "National Energy Dominance Council," led by Interior Secretar Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, "to lower energy prices, meet the rising demand for affordable energy, strengthen economic security, and ensure the American energy industry is best positioned as a global leader over the next century."

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are also working to codify Trump's pro-energy agenda.  

