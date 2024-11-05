Ben Shapiro Lays Out 'Worst Case Scenario' Where Trump Wins Election

As polling gets underway nationwide, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro makes a bold “worst case scenario” prediction in the case Vice President Kamala Harris edges out former President Donald Trump on Election Day.

Just hours before the first polls closed, Shapiro suggested that Trump could win the 2024 election solely based on a Supreme Court challenge.

Looking ahead, Shapiro said that if Harris does secure the required 270 electoral votes for some reason, the Trump campaign can file a Supreme Court challenge after the U.S. Census Bureau announced that an “error” would distort Congressional and electoral proportionment, swaying the election results.

In 2020, the census revealed an overcounting of Democratic states and a significant undercounting of red states. New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Delaware, Minnesota, and Massachusetts were among the overcounted states—all of which President Joe Biden won that year.

Texas, Illinois, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas were undercounted states— which Trump is predicted to win this year.

“Since we live in a timeline in which God clearly hates us, we may as well assume this will be the reality. So here’s the worst-case scenario,” Shapiro stated. “In 2020, there was a census. That census was done wrong. Okay, that census radically over-counted states like New York, Delaware, and I believe Michigan, and it radically under-counted states like Florida and Texas. Like this has been openly acknowledged by the Census Bureau.”

He explained that the Census Bureau is unable to count every American, which included illegal immigrants who vote illegally in U.S. elections.

“So in 2020, they acknowledged, like afterward, they’re widespread. I mean, the government acknowledged that they’d gotten the census wrong,” Shapiro continued. “The problem is how do you apportion congressional seats and electoral votes? You know, based on the census, right? So, theoretically, Florida should have two more electoral votes. New York should have one fewer, and Delaware should have one fewer.”

Shapiro said that if Trump wins North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada but loses Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, he would receive 268 electoral votes and Harris 270. Based on significant shifts in support for Trump in the country, Shapiro said the former president should easily win.

However, in the case of funny business, and Harris actually takes the 270, there will be a nightmare scenario.