Harris Campaign Runs Two Very Contradicting Ads

With the 2024 election entering its final days and Vice President Kamala Harris’ popularity sliding, her campaign ventured into a new way to appeal to sure voters.

The Harris campaign is reportedly running ads that target Jewish and Arab-American voters— but with contradictory messages regarding the ongoing war in the Middle East.

A CNN investigation found that the Harris campaign launched ads in Michigan and Pennsylvania— two critical states where undecided voters could sway the election’s outcome— that are tailored to target Jewish and Arab American audiences but with different messaging.

The Pennsylvania ad, aimed at Jewish voters, shows parts of Harris’ Democratic National Committee event, where she offered her unwavering support for “Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival,” Harris said in the ad.

However, the outlet pointed out that the ad had been edited to remove portions of Harris’ speech in which she acknowledges the “heartbreaking” “suffering” things that have happened in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in the Michigan ads, which target the state’s vast Arab American population, Harris is seen expressing her grave concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In one part of the ad, Harris promised to “not be silent about the human suffering occurring in Gaza.”

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris said in the ad captioned, “VP Harris has been working to end the suffering in Gaza.”

“Our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris continued.

Arab Americans in Michigan have vowed not to support Harris over the administration’s handling of the conflict in the Middle East. They have also threatened to withhold casting their ballot for the Democratic nominee.

At the same time, former President Donald Trump has made inroads with the state’s top Muslim leaders, who have endorsed him for president.