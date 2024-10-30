An Non-Citizen Voted in Michigan, And There's Nothing We Can Do About It.
Tipsheet

Is CNN Preparing Its Viewers for a Trump Victory? It Sure Seems That Way

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 30, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

As all signs point to a Trump victory next week, CNN appears to warn its viewers that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have what it takes to be the next president of the United States. 

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten pointed out not-so-good news for Democrats but great news for Republicans as he cited polling numbers that show former President Donald Trump edging out Harris in the presidential race. He made note of a recent RealClearPolitics survey that shows Trump in the lead over the vice president among six of the seven critical battleground states. 

Enten pointed out that just 28 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction under the Biden-Harris Administration, proving that voters are starving for new leadership to turn the country around. He also noted that only 25 percent of the public thinks the U.S. is on the right track when the incumbent party loses. 

“That 25 percent looks an awful bit like that 28 percent up there. It doesn’t look anything, anything like this 42 percent [average when the incumbent party won] doesn’t look anything like this 28 percent,” Enten said.  “They always lose when just 28 percent of the country believes that the country is on the right track.”

In May, two months before President Joe Biden was forced out of the race, more than 70 percent of Americans said the country needed a significant change, with only 13 percent believing he was the one who could bring such a shift. 

Since then, not much has changed. 

Enten suggested that Biden’s dismal polling numbers have contributed to Harris’ lackluster performance in the race against Trump. 

The Democratic Party ousted Biden from the race because they were concerned he could not defeat Trump. Enter Harris, who saw a slight advantage the first few months after entering the race. However, after several failed attempts to reach voters' concerns and address how her policies differ from Biden’s, the outcome for the left doesn’t look much different, regardless of which candidate they used as their puppet. 

Enten continued, referring to past presidential races in which successors from their own party did not follow previous presidents with net negative approval ratings. 

“Did a Republican succeed George W. Bush? No. How ’bout in 1968? Lyndon Baines Johnson's net approval rating was negative. Did a Democrat succeed Lyndon Baines Johnson? No,” Enten said, adding that Harris would have to make history for her to win the election. 

His comments came after a Monmouth poll that found that 47 percent of Pennsylvania voters indicated they would “definitely” or “probably” support Trump, over 46 percent of those who said Harris.  Pennsylvania is one of, if not the most closely watched state heading into Election Day. The two candidates are neck-in-neck in the state, and whoever takes the Keystone State will presume to take the whole election. 

