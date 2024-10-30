Dr. Phil, Expert Psychologist, Just Put This Trump Media Claim to Bed Immediately

Dr. Phil McGraw, an expert psychologist who received a master's degree and doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas, put all of the liberal lies and Democrat spins to bed in just a few short words.

During former President Donald Trump’s massive Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, Dr. Phil dismissed attacks from the left who have repeatedly called 45 a “bully.”

Dr. Phil, the former television host, spent more than 25 years deconstructing mental health issues, given his experience in psychology, sociology, and observation. He told the crowd of over 20,000 people that, despite what the mainstream media wants you to believe, Trump is not a “bully.”

“Let me tell you what the critics are going to say when they hear me talking about this. They're going to say, well, now, wait a minute, come on, isn’t Trump a bully? And let me tell you why the answer to that question is no,” he said. “Because to be a bully, there has to be an imbalance of power. And when there's not, it's just called a debate. And he's just better at it than anybody else. It's called debating. It's called arguing. It just may even be name-calling. But it's not bullying unless there's an imbalance of power.”

In April of this year, First Lady Jill Biden called Trump a “bully” and “dangerous” to the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, President Joe Biden also called the former president a “bully,” saying that he is “the bully I knew my whole life” and “the bully I’ve always stood up to.” Again, just this week, Biden likened Trump, someone who was nearly assassinated twice, to “garbage,” receiving backlash nationwide for his comments.

In June of this year, Time Magazine published an article titled “Donald Trump Has Only One Debate Mode: Bullying. " The reporter called the former president a “deeply insecure man” and characterized his behavior as “angry and unhinged.”

Trump’s former disgraced lawyer, Michael Cohen, also called the former president a “bully” in his 2020 memoir. He described Trump as someone "who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

After the first and only 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, the Chicago Tribune published an op-ed titled “The Bullying that Happened on the National Stage,” accusing the 45th president of tormenting the 81-year-old frail president.

These are just a few examples of the media boiling Trump down to a bully. However, as you can see, so often, the actual bullies turn the narrative around and accuse someone else of being the problem, as has happened in the media and among left-wing pundits.

Dr. Phil said that although he’s not an expert in politics, he is an expert on bullying.

“And bullying is when you seek to harm somebody; you seek to intimidate, coerce, cause distress, fear, risk to their well-being. And it can be physical, verbal, relational or cyberbullying. And it's always wrong,” he said before adding that the former president is not anything mentioned above.

Trump is not a “bully”. The former president himself and his supporters "get canceled, intimidated, marginalized, excluded or even fired or boycotted."