Why This Crazy Leftist Wants Elon Musk Arrested

Former sports anchor and crazy, woke leftist Keith Olbermann is lashing out against Elon Musk, calling for President Joe Biden to arrest him and “lock him away in a military facility” immediately.
Without providing evidence and while using Musk’s Twitter platform, Olbermann accused the billionaire of “operating on behalf of Russia,” in a seeming nod to the Russian Hoax, which has been debunked on more than one occasion.
Olbermann demanded that the Biden-Harris Administration take Musk’s rights away— not tomorrow, but “today.”
We need to arrest and detain @elonmusk immediately.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 25, 2024
He is operating on behalf of Russia. Cancel all contracts, seize his facilities, lock him away in a military facility.
Now, @potus.
Not tomorrow.
This is not the first time the sports anchor criticized Musk, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and had been campaigning on his behalf.
After the Washington Post announced it would not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years, Olbermann canceled his subscription and encouraged others to do the same.
"Wanna post your Post subscription cancellations? (Cliche warning) I'll start,” he wrote on X.
Additionally, last month, he called for the X founder to be deported and get him “the hell out of the country.”
“He is also now working in an in-kind donation turning Twitter/X into a Trump advertising campaign,” Olbermann tweeted. “It’s time to cancel all the contracts, re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country. And if we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity; get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now.”
Deport Keith Olbermann. We’ll keep Elon.— MAGA (@mrmagadew) October 7, 2024
I’m convinced you’re on our side at this point, and you are intentionally sabotaging the Dems.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 25, 2024
All you do is make the Dems look even more unhinged than they already are.
Thank you for your service 🫡
The tolerant left is calling people they don't agree with to be locked up.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 25, 2024
How communist of Keith Olbermann
“Arrest everyone I don’t like” - Keith Olbermann— Bob Loblaw (@LoblawBobLaw) October 25, 2024
