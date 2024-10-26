Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total...
Mel Gibson Says It's Not Shocking Who He's Voting for Since Kamala Has...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Fed Up Americans' Ready to Blame Kamala Harris on...
'Desperate': Top Dems Demand Special Counsel Investigate Jared Kushner
General Milley’s Attack on the Constitution
VIP
Here's When We'll Likely Know the Election Results From These Key Swing States
New Bombshell Report Reveals Biden,Harris Granted Amnesty to Millions of Illegal Aliens
VIP
Susan Rice Was Not Happy When WaPo Refused to Endorse Kamala
Unbelievable: Two ‘Bearded Guys’ Competed in a Women’s Soccer Match
The Liberal Media Is Not Happy About This
Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Kills Texas Man Under Biden, Harris Admin
The Reason Why an Actress Found a Fan Edit 'Offensive' Will Make You...
An Act of Desperation by the Democrats
Kamala Harris’ Most Important (and Overlooked) Word-Salad
Tipsheet

Why This Crazy Leftist Wants Elon Musk Arrested

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former sports anchor and crazy, woke leftist Keith Olbermann is lashing out against Elon Musk, calling for President Joe Biden to arrest him and “lock him away in a military facility” immediately. 

Advertisement

Without providing evidence and while using Musk’s Twitter platform, Olbermann accused the billionaire of “operating on behalf of Russia,” in a seeming nod to the Russian Hoax, which has been debunked on more than one occasion. 

Olbermann demanded that the Biden-Harris Administration take Musk’s rights away— not tomorrow, but “today.” 

This is not the first time the sports anchor criticized Musk, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and had been campaigning on his behalf. 

After the Washington Post announced it would not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years, Olbermann canceled his subscription and encouraged others to do the same. 

"Wanna post your Post subscription cancellations? (Cliche warning) I'll start,” he wrote on X. 

Additionally, last month, he called for the X founder to be deported and get him “the hell out of the country.” 

“He is also now working in an in-kind donation turning Twitter/X into a Trump advertising campaign,” Olbermann tweeted. “It’s time to cancel all the contracts, re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country. And if we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity; get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now.” 

Recommended

The Liberal Media Is Not Happy About This Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Is Not Happy About This Sarah Arnold
The WSJ Polling Statistic That Might Worry Democrats the Most Guy Benson
New Bombshell Report Reveals Biden,Harris Granted Amnesty to Millions of Illegal Aliens Sarah Arnold
Unbelievable: Two ‘Bearded Guys’ Competed in a Women’s Soccer Match Madeline Leesman
Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total Meltdown on CNN Matt Vespa
General Milley’s Attack on the Constitution Mike Davis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Is Not Happy About This Sarah Arnold
Advertisement