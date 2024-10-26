The Liberal Media Is Not Happy About This

With less than two weeks before Election Day, significant shifts are starting to sway in former President Donald Trump’s favor— and Democrats are panicking.

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos had a meltdown after learning that Trump had taken a significant lead in the election, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris in the dust. During a segment, the network pointed to early voting data showing Trump on course to win Nevada.

In response, anti-Trump leftists resorted to making sure the audience knew the former president was a so-called “fascist.”

Polling data found that Trump is up 24.9 percentage points in Nevada and 27 in Florida. In North Carolina, as early voting commenced and mail-in ballots began to trickle in, the 45th president is up 0.7 percent, expanding his lead in the state in just one day. In this same time period in 2020, Democrats were ahead in the state by 12.6 percent.

There’s no denying that a significant red wave appears to be taking the nation by storm— even the most liberal networks are beginning to accept their fate.

CNN is preparing its audience that a Trump win is very much possible.

The left-wing network is warning what’s left of its viewers that Trump is likely going to win the popular vote, saying that they “might as well wrap your minds around it now folks if you don’t like Donald Trump.”

“Part of my job is to warn our viewers, on either side of the aisle, of an event that may occur that they don’t necessarily like, and Donald Trump winning the popular vote could absolutely happen,” the network stated.

