Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Slaps Down Snotty ABC News Reporter Over Push for Science-Based Bathrooms

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You can say some things about Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), but today is not the day. The Republican congresswoman is making sure that the bathrooms in the Capitol Building correspond to the gender of the lawmakers assigned at birth. The Republicans have the trifecta now. We won this election. And while it’s not a major tipping point, the woke nonsense over transgenders playing women’s sports and using women’s changing rooms and bathrooms fueled the outrage from normal Americans. 

The bill Mace is pushing will prevent Rep Sarah McBride (D-DE), born male, from using the women’s bathroom. Of course, the liberal whining has begun, but Mace, an alumna of the Citadel, isn’t going to break over this, so I don’t know what this ABC News reporter was thinking trying to corner her on this issue. She slapped him down well on the Capitol steps (via Axios): 

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) set off a firestorm on Capitol Hill with a bill to keep Sarah McBride, soon to be the first transgender member of Congress, from accessing the women's bathrooms at the Capitol. 

Why it matters: The measure is not being immediately dismissed by Republican leadership, with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) telling Axios, "We're going to talk about that. We're working on the issue." 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), asked about the bill, told Axios: "Haven't seen it."

But other Democrats expressed fury at the effort: "The cruelty is the point," fumed Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), a co-chair of the Equality Caucus. 

Driving the news: Mace's two-page resolution, first reported by Fox News, prohibits House members and staffers from "using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex." 

This push isn’t based on “cruelty” but common sense, something where the Left is severely deficient. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson also made his views on gender clear. 

Last, did you see this? Yeah, let's give these people access to the women's bathroom–that seems rational. They're absolute lunatics.

