Elon Musk Announces Daily Million Dollar Giveaway Leading Up to the Election

Billionaire Elon Musk announced a multi-million dollar giveaway for Pennsylvania voters who sign his America PAC petition that supports free speech and the Second Amendment.

On Saturday, while campaigning for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Musk promised his PAC would give $1 million every day leading up to Election Day to someone who signs the petition as he works to encourage residents in the state to register to vote. He is explicitly aiming to persuade undecided voters to vote for Trump.

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces that he will be randomly awarding $1 MILLION every day from now until Election Day to registered Pennsylvania voters who sign America PAC’s petition and surprised a member of the audience as the first winner.



SIGN: https://t.co/PgHAgrlTFA pic.twitter.com/qd4ZRNe4z4 — America (@america) October 20, 2024

“The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments,” the petition reads.

Every day, from now through Nov 5, @America PAC will be giving away $1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms!



We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

The America PAC aims to get at least one million voters across the seven battleground states to sign the petition before October 21. Signers do not need to be Republican; Democrats in the Keystone State can also sign the petition.

Musk has so far donated at least $75 million to the pro-Trump PAC from the time he endorsed the former president in July to September.