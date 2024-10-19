Biden's Biggest Concern If Trump Secures the White House

President Joe Biden is urging the West to fork over more assistance for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, fearing that a Trump victory would dry up the cash cow for the country.

Advertisement

During a meeting with European allies in Berlin, Biden claimed that Ukraine needs to keep up its support for Kyiv to “sustain our resolve.” Concerned that former President Donald Trump will take back the White House, Biden suggested that Ukraine needs all the assistance it can get before the U.S. stops cutting checks that do nothing more than fuel the war.

“As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must — we must — sustain our resolve, our effort and our support,” Biden said. “And I know the cost is heavy. Make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed Biden’s remarks, vowing to stand alongside Ukraine with its full support.

“We will stand beside Ukraine as long as it is necessary,” Scholz said, noting a planned €46 billion international loan package funded by interest on profits from frozen Russian assets.

Trump said that the U.S. would be more reluctant under his administration to continue supporting Ukraine, the country’s biggest military and financial backer. He also suggested conditions would be made for foreign governments to reap the benefits of the U.S. assets.

This comes as Democrat leadership worries that a Trump win would upset the forest relationships Biden has conjured and hoped to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, the Biden-Harris Administration announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's security and defense needs. The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, estimated at $425 million, will provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities, air-to-ground weapons, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.