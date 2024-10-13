Watch JD Vance Obliterates ABC Reporter

Liberal media outlets like to corner Republican figures and ask hard-hitting questions while spoon feeding Democrats treating them like they're royalty.

However, Republicans don't take the bait. At least Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) didn't at least.

Advertisement

During an interview on the historically-known biased network of ABC News, host Martha Raddatz downplayed concerns that criminal illegal immigrants arw invading the country.

The two began speaking about the illegal Venezuelan gang members who took over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado when Vance schooled Raddatz after she said possiblyone of the most stupidest things.

“The incidents were limited to a handful of apartments,” she said.

“Do you hear yourself?” Vance snapped back. “Only a handful of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs and Trump is the problem and not Kamala's open border?"

Lets take a moment for Vance’s reply. [Insert applause]

JD with the MORAL CLARITY:



RADDATZ: "The incidents were limited to a handful of apartments."



VANCE: "Do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs and Trump is the problem and not Kamala's open border?" 🔥pic.twitter.com/JkHXmtOGqS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 13, 2024

This comes after a violent street gang from Venezuela, Tren De Aragua, has been tied to a number of crimes across the U.S. It is believed they illegally crossed the southern border under the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border policies. Federal authorities had warned that the gang was present in the U.S, and could potentially team up with the violent MS-13 gang.

Earlier this year, ICE confirmed that four known or suspected gang members were arrested in Colorado, Aurora after being linked to a shooting in July.