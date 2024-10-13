Here's How JD Vance's NYT Interview Went

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) schooled New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro during a sit-down interview in which he educated her on several issues multiple times.

Titled “The Interview,” Navarro grilled Vance on top issues most important to voters heading into the 2024 election, including the southern border, the economy, and the left’s unprecedented use of censorship.

At one point during the interview, Navarro sat in silence for nearly minutes while Vance lectured her on the negative correlation between the U.S. labor market and illegal immigration.

The NYT reporter argued that illegal aliens shouldn’t be deported because the United States needs them for jobs, attempting to point to the unemployment rate. However, Vance shut her down immediately, pointing to the obvious flaws in her claims.

“This is one of the really deranged things that I think illegal immigration does to our society, is it gets us in a mindset of saying, 'we can only build houses with illegal immigrants,’” the senator said.

Watch below:

I'm not sure I've ever seen a "journalist" more out of her league and thoroughly embarrassed in a sit down interview than this hack from the New York Times interviewing JD Vance. https://t.co/mbs85Pdnqj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2024

Navarro then mentioned the outcome of the 2020 election, in which she grilled Vance on whether he would have voted against certifying its results. In response, the senator accused her of “repeating slogans” instead of answering questions about censorship.

“Senator Vance, I’m going to ask you again. Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?” Navarro asked.

“Did big technology companies censor a story that independent studies have suggested would have cost Trump millions of votes? I think that’s the question.” Vance replied.

"I have asked this question repeatedly. It is something that is very important for the American people to know,” Garcia-Navarro claimed after a further back-and-forth. “There is no proof, legal or otherwise, that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election.” “But you’re repeating a slogan rather than engaging with what I’m saying, which is that when our own technology firms engage in industrial-scale censorship — by the way, backed up by the federal government — in a way that independent studies suggest affects the votes,” Vance responded. “I’m worried about Americans who feel like there were problems in 2020. I’m not worried about this slogan that people throw: Well, every court case went this way. I’m talking about something very discrete, a problem of censorship in this country that I do think affected things in 2020. And more importantly, that led to Kamala Harris’s governance, which has screwed this country up in a big way.”

Vance survived Navarro's "gotcha" question, which sounded more like accusations from a prosecutor than a journalist. His answers were well-rounded, precise, and thoroughly thought through. On the contrary, Vice President Kamala Harris struggles to make it through any interview without stumbling over her words or, God forbid, not having a teleprompter or script ready.