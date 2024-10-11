VIP
Margaret Thatcher Explains Kamala Harris
Vote for Donald Trump
New York's Attempt at Banning Guns on Private Property Loses in Court
Hit Piece Over NRA Staffer's Murder Shows You Don't Hate Media Enough
Chiefs Football Star Harrison Butker Formally Endorses Trump
Georgia University Leaders Ask NCAA to Ban Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports
Democrats Have a Problem With Male Voters. Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on...
Trump Takes Significant Lead in State Democrats Held Since 2004
Polls Show Even More Bad News for Kamala Harris in Critical Swing States
Video Shows Coast Guard Rescuing Man Clinging to a Cooler 30 Miles Off...
When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She...
Trump Is the Only Candidate With a Plan to End the Addiction Crisis
Tim Walz's Wife May Have Bested Him for Weirdo of the Year
Amazing: A California Democrat's Hilarious Advice for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrants Made Landfall In Florida Hours Before Hurricane Hit

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 11, 2024 6:15 PM
NOAA via AP

A life-threatening hurricane didn't stop illegal immigrants from landing on Florida's beaches, as a boat full of illegal aliens arrived in the state just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall. 

Border Patrol agents responded to an illegal immigrant landing on Wednesday night and encountered 11 undocumented aliens from Haiti, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. Officials said illegal maritime migration voyages are already dangerous, especially in severe weather conditions. 

Last week, the Homeland Security Task Force warned that hurricane season in the state makes unlawful maritime migration attempts more dangerous and potentially deadly as illegal aliens find creative ways to enter the U.S. other than sneaking in through the southern border. 

In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement to deploy more than 250 additional officers and soldiers, as well as over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of the state in an attempt to keep illegal immigrants from illegally entering the U.S. through Florida’s borders. Early this summer, 305 illegal aliens were apprehended by the state’s Coast Guard thanks to an operation that intercepted almost 12,000 immigrants in fiscal 2023. 

This comes after it was revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s  (FEMA) disaster aid has been depleted because it went to helping illegal immigrants enter the U.S. 

“FEMA, among a whole bunch of other federal agencies, has been using your tax dollars that are supposed to help you as American citizens,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump accused the agency of using “That money helping illegals here that they brought into America.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) claimed that American’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars are being used to fund illegal alien’s stay in the U.S. under the guise of “disaster relief.” 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

