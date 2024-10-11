Illegal Immigrants Made Landfall In Florida Hours Before Hurricane Hit

A life-threatening hurricane didn't stop illegal immigrants from landing on Florida's beaches, as a boat full of illegal aliens arrived in the state just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Border Patrol agents responded to an illegal immigrant landing on Wednesday night and encountered 11 undocumented aliens from Haiti, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. Officials said illegal maritime migration voyages are already dangerous, especially in severe weather conditions.

Boynton Beach, FL: Last night, Border Patrol Agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 11 migrants (6-Haiti, 2-Guyana, 1-Dom Rep, 2-Bahamas). Illegal maritime migration voyages are extremely dangerous, especially in severe weather.#MiltonFlorida #Florida pic.twitter.com/GFdTwWnZhq — Andrew Scharnweber (@USBPChiefMIP) October 10, 2024

Last week, the Homeland Security Task Force warned that hurricane season in the state makes unlawful maritime migration attempts more dangerous and potentially deadly as illegal aliens find creative ways to enter the U.S. other than sneaking in through the southern border.

In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement to deploy more than 250 additional officers and soldiers, as well as over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of the state in an attempt to keep illegal immigrants from illegally entering the U.S. through Florida’s borders. Early this summer, 305 illegal aliens were apprehended by the state’s Coast Guard thanks to an operation that intercepted almost 12,000 immigrants in fiscal 2023.

This comes after it was revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) disaster aid has been depleted because it went to helping illegal immigrants enter the U.S.

“FEMA, among a whole bunch of other federal agencies, has been using your tax dollars that are supposed to help you as American citizens,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump accused the agency of using “That money helping illegals here that they brought into America.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) claimed that American’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars are being used to fund illegal alien’s stay in the U.S. under the guise of “disaster relief.”