SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying

Saturday Night Live went scorched Earth on Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) constant lying.

Walz had to walk back comments he made during the vice presidential debate saying he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The Democrat later claimed he got his “dates wrong” after being called out for blatantly lying.

SNL was quick to ridicule Walz.

“Governor Walz. You claimed you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when you were home in Minnesota. Can you explain that?” The skit began.

Played by comedian Jim Gaffigan, he said: I think what happened is I went to Epcot. You can go around the whole world, and I had a couple in the Germany section, and I thought I went to China. I’m a knucklehead.”

The show also mocked Walz for saying he has become “friends with school shooters.”