As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a...
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2)
Mike Gallagher rallying America to Stand With Israel
Jonathan Roumie Interview: Jesus Actor from ‘The Chosen’ About His New Film ‘Heart...
Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning If Trump Doesn’t Win
One Country Will Beef Up Its Border Defenses Against Russia
America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon
KJP Claims It's 'False' FEMA Used Funds for Illegal Immigrants. That's Not What...
Arizona Is in Danger of Turning Into California
Stand With Steel Laborers, Not Union Bosses: Trump’s Path to the Union Vote
Is There a Problem? Legalized Murder Is the Harris Solution
A Tribute to America, My Family and a Dear Friend and Mentor
Thoughts on the Israel/Palestine Conflict
Tipsheet

SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 06, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Saturday Night Live went scorched Earth on Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) constant lying. 

Walz had to walk back comments he made during the vice presidential debate saying he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. 

Advertisement


The Democrat later claimed he got his “dates wrong” after being called out for blatantly lying. 

SNL was quick to ridicule Walz. 

“Governor Walz. You claimed you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when you were home in Minnesota. Can you explain that?” The skit began. 

Played by comedian Jim Gaffigan, he said: I think what happened is I went to Epcot. You can go around the whole world, and I had a couple in the Germany section, and I thought I went to China. I’m a knucklehead.” 

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

The show also mocked Walz for saying he has become “friends with school shooters.” 

Tags: DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It Derek Hunter
Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning If Trump Doesn’t Win Sarah Arnold
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
KJP Claims It's 'False' FEMA Used Funds for Illegal Immigrants. That's Not What She Was Saying in 2022. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement