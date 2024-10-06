SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying

Saturday Night Live went scorched Earth on Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) constant lying.
Walz had to walk back comments he made during the vice presidential debate saying he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre.
Tim Walz skit tonight on SNL:— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 6, 2024
“Well If we’re allowed to sit up here and lie I would like to say that I actually was in Tiananmen Square.” ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/OFmRbawruQ
The Democrat later claimed he got his “dates wrong” after being called out for blatantly lying.
SNL was quick to ridicule Walz.
“Governor Walz. You claimed you were in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre when you were home in Minnesota. Can you explain that?” The skit began.
Played by comedian Jim Gaffigan, he said: I think what happened is I went to Epcot. You can go around the whole world, and I had a couple in the Germany section, and I thought I went to China. I’m a knucklehead.”
Tim Walz is getting destroyed on SNL because of his disastrous debate performance.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 6, 2024
Here is the clip asking about Honk Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/kcNXYRsqkp
The show also mocked Walz for saying he has become “friends with school shooters.”
BREAKING: SNL just went savage on Tim Walz's disastrous VP debate performance.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 6, 2024
DOUG EMHOFF: “Tim will be fine. It's not like he's gonna say something crazy.”
TIM WALZ: “I've become friends with school shooters!” pic.twitter.com/esLOpdATc1
