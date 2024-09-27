Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster
All of a Sudden Kamala Is Concerned About the Influx of Fentanyl Crossing the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 27, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the southern border on Friday for the first time since June 2021 despite being President Joe Biden’s “border czar.” 

As she called for stricter immigration policies and the sudden need for a border wall, Harris also vowed to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl that the U.S. southern border has seen a massive influx of. 

While visiting the border community of Douglas, Arizona, Harris said that a “top priority” of hers is to curb the flow of fentanyl from coming into the United States. She said she would advocate for the installation of new fentanyl detection machines at ports of entry along the border.

A senior Harris campaign official said the vice president “will reject the false choice between securing the border and creating an immigration system that is safe, orderly and humane — arguing we must do both to protect our country’s security and enduring legacy as a nation of immigrants.” 

However, since the Biden-Harris Administration took office, deaths linked to fentanyl have skyrocketed, with many being accidental. This means that fentanyl, which is illegally smuggled over the U.S. border, is laced into opioids and then sold to people who are unaware of what they are taking. In 2021, just after the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies took effect, 90 percent of 80,000 opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl. 

“The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” Harris said, failing to acknowledge that more than 30 tons of fentanyl have crossed the border since her administration took office. 

Why Kamala's Border Visit Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Meanwhile, Harris’ Friday visit to the southern border was a slap in the face to Americans, with critics saying it was nothing more than a photo-op. 

Once decrying former President Donald Trump’s construction of a border wall, Harris is suddenly pro-wall. 

