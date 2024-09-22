Pollster Makes Bold Prediction About Trump's 2024 Standing Just Weeks Before Election

Political pollster Matt Towery suggested that former President Donald Trump is running “way ahead” of where he was during the 2020 election cycle.

During an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham, Towery predicted that with the month and a half left until the November election, left-wing media would claim Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining speed in the national polls and various battleground states.

They're going to say that she's going to win and Trump will lose. It makes no sense.People have to understand. Trump is running way ahead of where he has in the last two cycles that he ran in the national average. I mean, she is much closer than either Biden or, before that, Hillary Clinton. And in these various states, now, you know, everybody has their different way of sampling things. I think all of these states are very tight. But I don't think there's any state where anyone has a four or a five-point lead right now that's a battleground state. I just don't see it, and I don't believe it.

With Pennsylvania being a critical swing state that could ultimately decide the election outcome, Towery pointed out that Pennsylvanians only care about one thing: fracking—the driving force of the state’s economy.

Harris has previously said she supports a ban on fracking, only to reverse course and claim she supports it. However, there is a pause on fracking under the Biden-Harris Administration, which doesn’t look good for the positions the vice president is trying to pass onto voters.

So, either she's not involved at all in the administration, wants to condemn Joe Biden for freezing fracking, or she should say to you I am lying about fracking. In Arizona on the wall, point out that in her ad she is sitting in front of -- as Donald Trump's wall talking about how she was prosecuting transnational gangs. Point this stuff out. Don't be nuanced about it. Be direct. Don't talk general. Be very direct about some of the things she's doing. And she doesn't say anything.

Several swing state polls show a tight race between Trump and Harris.

A recent Monmouth University Polling Institute survey found that the polls are too close even to determine who is in the lead.

“We are at a point where it’s 10,000 voters here or there; it’s a point where polling just can’t measure. Polling measures in feet and yards, and this is a game of inches right now,” Patrick Murray, director of the polling institute, said.

Murray’s comments come after a Marist poll of likely Pennsylvania voters found that Harris and Trump are tied at 49 percent.