Rapist Set to Walk Free Thanks to Kamala Harris' Reform Law

Convicted serial rapist Andrew Luster is set to walk free thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ woke Proposition 57, which reduces several violent felonies to misdemeanors.

In 2016, then-California Attorney General Harris wrote and signed Proposition 57, which resulted in violent criminals walking out of prison only serving half of their sentence.

Thanks to Harris, Luster, who “was convicted of 86 counts of drugging and raping unconscious women in 2003," will soon be allowed to walk among American citizens.

At the time, the 60-year-old felon “infamously fled to Mexico during his rape trial – only to be tracked down by Dog the Bounty Hunter" and was initially sentenced to 124 years in prison. However, in 2013, it was changed to 50 years on appeal. After serving only half his sentence, he will soon walk free from Valley State Prison in California.

Critics claimed that then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D) tricked California voters into passing the ballot measure, he said, would make it easier for non-violent felons to earn paroles. However, he omitted the definition of “non-violent felony” in the measure. After mounting pressure from the media, Brown’s campaign admitted the definition would be any crime not mentioned in the state Penal Code section listing 23 violent offenses.

Rape of an unconscious person was also on the list of serious crimes that was left off Brown’s definition of violent crimes.

However, a long list of crimes is not included. The Pacific Research Institute pointed out that crimes such as a drive-by shooting, hostage taking, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempting to bomb a school or hospital are considered “nonviolent “under the early-release program. Others are gang-related crimes and crimes against children.

Voters will find Proposition 57 on their ballots this fall and many will support it as they’ve been led to believe that it is simply a vehicle, according to the ballot language, for “increasing parole and good behavior opportunities for felons convicted of nonviolent crimes.” Supporters include Gov. Jerry Brown, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Kamala Harris. The Democratic machine, the ruling party in what is essentially a one-party state, is also behind the measure. It’s likely there would be little opposition to the initiative if it were to actually achieve what its proponents say it will. But instead of allowing for the release of truly nonviolent inmates only, the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016 would permit the release of inmates who have been convicted of brutal acts.

When Harris campaigned for attorney general, her Democrat opponent, Rob Bonta, even said Proposition 57 pushed the limits.

“Domestic violence, human trafficking, rape of an unconscious person — all of those should be discussed and potentially changed under whatever the appropriate means is for Prop. 57,” Bonta said at the time. “I think if people are asked … ‘Is this a violent crime? Or is it not a violent crime? People will say, ‘It’s a violent crime,’ so I think those should be considered for change.”