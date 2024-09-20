Kamala Harris Isn’t a Genuine Gun Owner
Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 20, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy hosted a town hall on Thursday in Springfield, Ohio, where over 15,000 Haitian immigrants have invaded the small town with a population of just 56,000. 

During the town hall, hundreds of people gathered to express concerns for their safety despite left-leaning networks dismissing claims that Haitian immigrants are overrunning the Ohio town. Reports also say the immigrants are reportedly also eating and sacrificing animals. 

One woman told Ramaswamy that an illegal immigrant chased her and her daughter down the street with a machete, adding that police failed to respond to her calls or check in on the crime. 

“So, that’s how you know there’s no crime in Springfield because no one is reporting it,” the woman said. 

She sounded the alarm on the increased amount of crime in her hometown, saying that her daughter was stalked by an immigrant during a trip to the local Walmart, causing her to have to run to her car after not feeling safe. 

The Ohio businessman criticized the mainstream media, continually telling Americans “to shut up, sit down, do as you're told” instead of addressing the United States' problems. Ramaswamy pointed out how the left wants people to “sweep it under the rug,” and if you don’t, “you’re guilty of some sin.” 

Ramaswamy pointed the blame not on the thousands of Haitian immigrants in Springfield but the "federal policies" of the Biden-Harris Administration who told them “they’re actually allowed to be here.” 

“If you’re going to depend on government services or the welfare state when you enter this country, then you should not be permitted to enter the country," the Republican said.

Residents hit back at Democrats who called them "racist" to be concerned about the increased influx of Haitians in the community. 

"It isn't racism," one woman said. "If it were 20,000 people from Sweden, it would be the same thing." 

Ramaswamy also told the crowd there are three simple principles the Biden-Harris Administration got wrong about immigration:

One is that there is "No migration without consent." The second is that "Consent should only be granted to migrants who benefit America," and the third is "Those who enter without consent must be removed." 

Springfield City Commission officials say an estimated 4,000 to 7,000 Haitians have arrived in recent years. The thousands of Haitian immigrants in the Ohio town are on Temporary Protected Status, with more than 20,000 Haitians resettling there under the Biden-Harris Administration. Springfield’s population has increased 33 percent since Biden took office. In comparison, Springfield’s population decreased 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020. 

