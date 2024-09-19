Trump Surprises Young Boy With Rare Brain Disorder With Special Present

As Leah reported last week, former President Donald Trump sent Americans to tears after a heartfelt moment between him and a New York boy, Liam, who suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

Trump wrote a letter to Liam, wishing him a happy 8th birthday, which brought the boy to tears as he read the note out loud.

Following his sweet reaction to Trump’s letter, Liam received the ultimate birthday gift from the former president during his New York rally on Wednesday night.

Liam’s family was invited to Trump’s rally as VIP guests where they got the chance to meet the 45th president himself.

“I'm supposed to be on that stage, but that doesn't matter because I got you the best present. This is the best present you'll ever have," Trump told Liam, handing him a present that had “real good stuff” in it.

“We're gonna have that picture for life, you and I," Trump told Liam after taking a photo with him. “Take care of yourself, okay? I wish I looked like that or if I looked like that, I'd be president.”

Kevin Smith, who shared the original video, said that most Americans don’t get to see this side of Trump.

“Most Americans, he said, only see Trump’s public persona and widespread media coverage,” Smith wrote.

WOW… LIAM UPDATE!!!



President Trump stopped by to say happy birthday to Liam…



He was in total Shock!!!



MUST WATCH!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kky7drvFga — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 18, 2024

Political reporter Benny Johnson also shared the video, saying that "the media will never show you" the heartfelt side of Trump.

The video went viral with social media praising Trump for his kindheartedness.

That kid was in shock and will never forget that. Such a sweet thing ❤️ — Debbie (@TheInlet72) September 19, 2024

What a beautiful moment! Trump's heart knows no bounds, and he continues to surprise us with his kindness. ❤️ This is what true compassion looks like! — Lie Like Kamala (@LieLikeKamala) September 19, 2024

President Trump is compassionate and he loves the American people. He is particularly gentle and caring with children. — Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) September 19, 2024

Such a human person and the media has turned him into a monster, they are miserable and despicable — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) September 19, 2024

While the media spins their story Trump keeps showing up for the real heroes! — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) September 19, 2024

The media then pointed out the difference that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would never do such a thing.

Trump is so genuine when he’s around kids, you can clearly feel the love he has. No sniffing required ! — CR Severini🇺🇸🇮🇹🤌 (@eyetailyen1) September 19, 2024

Kamala would have taken the chance to tell the kid how she grew up in the middle class and about her lawn. — Mindful 𝕏 Investor (@MindfulInvesto2) September 19, 2024

You will never see his opponents either of them do this! 💩 — Snoop Von 💩 (@SnoopVonPoop) September 19, 2024