Tipsheet

Trump Surprises Young Boy With Rare Brain Disorder With Special Present

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 19, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Leah reported last week, former President Donald Trump sent Americans to tears after a heartfelt moment between him and a New York boy, Liam, who suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

Trump wrote a letter to Liam, wishing him a happy 8th birthday, which brought the boy to tears as he read the note out loud. 

Following his sweet reaction to Trump’s letter, Liam received the ultimate birthday gift from the former president during his New York rally on Wednesday night. 

Liam’s family was invited to Trump’s rally as VIP guests where they got the chance to meet the 45th president himself. 

“I'm supposed to be on that stage, but that doesn't matter because I got you the best present. This is the best present you'll ever have," Trump told Liam, handing him a present that had “real good stuff” in it. 

“We're gonna have that picture for life, you and I," Trump told Liam after taking a photo with him. “Take care of yourself, okay? I wish I looked like that or if I looked like that, I'd be president.” 

Kevin Smith, who shared the original video, said that most Americans don’t get to see this side of Trump. 

“Most Americans, he said, only see Trump’s public persona and widespread media coverage,” Smith wrote. 

Political reporter Benny Johnson also shared the video, saying that "the media will never show you" the heartfelt side of Trump. 

The video went viral with social media praising Trump for his kindheartedness. 

The media then pointed out the difference that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would never do such a thing. 

