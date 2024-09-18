Harris-Walz Want to Take Your Guns Away

If you thought President Joe Biden was a threat to gun rights, think again. Vice President Kamala Harris is worse.

An unearthed video reveals the then-California district attorney threatened to take away law-abiding American citizen’s firearms.

In 2007, as a former prosecutor, Vice President Harris promised to “walk into” private homes and confiscate guns, violating America’s Second Amendment rights.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” she said at the time while touting legislation that would have imposed penalties for gun owners if their firearms were improperly stored at home.

HOLY SMOKES. Unearthed footage shows San Francisco DA Kamala Harris vowing to FORCIBLY ENTER HOMES to check how private gun owners are storing their firearms.



This video just sealed Trump’s victory.



We’ve never had a nominee this extreme.

pic.twitter.com/91wbAIgNnN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 18, 2024

Harris claimed the bill is about legislating "our values" to "encourage certain kinds of behavior."

The law was ultimately passed and signed by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom (D). He touted that the California city had the strictest anti-gun laws in the county.

Harris is facing criticism after revealing during the presidential debate that she and her 2024 running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), both own guns. She also told CNN in August that her "values"… "have not changed." This comes as the vice president attempts to distance herself from Biden's policies and paint herself as a moderate candidate.

However, Americans need to be aware that Harris has consistently advocated for gun confiscation, magazine bans, unconstitutional national red flag laws, mandatory storage, more money for the FBI, and the belief that there is no individual right to gun ownership.

The Harris-Walz campaign's mandatory buyback program has been highlighted to sound more appealing to Americans. But, in reality, using the term "buyback" makes the law sound like you have a choice in whether the government takes your firearm. However, gun owners would have no choice; they wouldn't be able to refuse and ultimately be forced to give up firearms despite purchasing and owning them legally.

Lee Williams, Chief Editor of the Second Amendment Foundation's Investigative Journalism Project, warns that the Harris-Walz team will not only "buy back" (confiscate) ARs but also shotguns, AKs, and handguns.

Williams pointed out the goal of the Harris-Walz campaign: to ban civilian firearms.

He also noted that the Democrat governor has visited China several times, even honeymooning there and that Harris wants Soviet-style price controls.

"These people don't care about the Constitution," he continued, noting that Harris is in charge of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Williams explained that this is the office in which Americans' hard-earned taxpayer dollars go toward funding Democrat's motives to "infringe upon the Second Amendment."

"What they do there… it's like an incubator of some sort where they come up and concoct these crazy, unconstitutional laws and then push them out to the states," he said.

However, the Harris campaign has repeatedly insisted that the vice president's "values have not changed."

Lora Ries, a border security expert at the Heritage Foundation, defended Harris' CNN interview, in which she claimed her "values have not changed," despite flip-flopping her position on several policies.

She told Fox News Digital, "As she said last night in her interview, her values have not changed. She said that over and over again," Ries said. "She is telling her base, 'Look, don't worry about what the campaign is saying right now. We just have to say that to try and get elected. But my values have not changed.'"