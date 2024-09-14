Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
Tipsheet

Trump Had the Perfect Response to People Saying He Was 'Angry' at the Debate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump responded perfectly to people accusing him of being angry during this week’s presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

“People said that I was angry at the debate, angry,” Trump told a crowd in Tuscon, Arizona. 

“'I was angry, and yes, I am angry because she allowed 21 million illegal aliens invading our communities. Many of them are criminals,” he said. “I’m angry about Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado, and illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. I’m angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized by savage criminal aliens. I’m angry about rampant inflation destroying our Middle Class—and the American people are angry too!” 

With cheers from the crowd, Trump said he was angry “about rampant inflation destroying our middle class, and the American people are also very angry about that and every other thing that we've had to endure for three and a half years.” 

The 45th president slammed Harris’ self-proclaimed “victory” during the debate, during which the ABC News moderators showed favoritism toward the vice president while fact-checking and interjecting Trump every chance they got. 

“Kamala Harris showed up spewing empty rhetoric. The same old lies, platitudes, offering no plans, no policies, and no details whatsoever, nothing,” he said. “The two anchors, David Muir and Linsey Davis, sat there and only corrected me on things where I was right but didn't correct Kamala on Project 25, that I knew nothing about, on the bloodbath hoax that has been totally debunked, which had to do with the automobile industry that is going to be dying.” 

Despite Democrats praising Harris’ debate performance, it did no favors for her. 

In a post-debate J.L. Partners for DailyMail.com survey, 50 percent of respondents said they still don’t know enough about Harris' plans, compared with 37 percent who said the same about Trump. The poll’s election model currently “leans Trump.” 

