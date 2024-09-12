Trump Announces a New Tax-Cut Proposal

Former President Donald Trump announced a new tax proposal for blue-collar, non-salaried workers as part of his tax-cutting plan.

Speaking from Tuscon, Arizona, on Thursday, Trump announced that if elected, he would end all taxes on non-salaried employees who work more than 40 hours a week. This would give people, such as service workers and nurses, more incentive to work harder in return for more money in their paychecks.

“This gives people more of an incentives to work. It gives the companies, it's a lot easier to get the people,” Trump said. “They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers, and machine operators. It's time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break.”

Trump said he met with several economists and asked them for advice on his proposal. They told him his plan would be “unbelievable” and would result in a whole new workforce.

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest-working citizens in our country,” he continued. “And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them.”

Trump’s announcement follows recent polls showing that Americans trust the 45th president more on the economy than Vice President Kamala Harris.

A recent CNN poll found that voters believe Trump can do more to repair the economy than Harris by, on average, eight points. Overall, the former president has a 16-point advantage over the VP in Nevada on the issue and is seen as the candidate with a solid plan to solve the nation’s problems across the seven swing states.

In a post-debate survey, five out of ten polled said Harris left them more confused about her positions and how she would improve the economy— a top concern for voters. When asked about her economic plans, Harris failed to explain how she would fix a failing economy caused by her and President Joe Biden’s administration.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, inflation is up 19.7 percent, food prices are up 21.8 percent, and home prices are up 22.7 percent—all up by double digits since Biden took office.

By not providing Americans with a clear path on how her economic plan will differ from Biden’s, voters are concerned they will struggle financially for another four years.

In June, Trump discussed his thoughts on banning all income taxes and replacing them with import tariffs. The former president floated the idea after meeting a waitress in Nevada who said they rely on tips to pay the bills but added that they lost a significant portion of it to taxes.