Trump Just Received Another Massive Endorsement

The United States’ oldest and largest police labor organization endorsed former President Donald Trump, touting his public safety and border security measures that will make the nation safe again.

The National Fraternal Order of Police announced on Friday that it will support Trump in his fight to take back the White House and said there is “zero doubt” about who it wants running the country. Patrick Yoes, the FOP's National President, praised Trump for prioritizing the men and women of law enforcement.

Public safety and border security will be important issues in the last months of this campaign. Our members carefully considered the positions of the candidates on the issues, and there was no doubt—zero doubt—as to who they want as our President for the next four years: Donald J. Trump. During his first term, President Trump made it clear he supported law enforcement and border security. In the summer of 2020, he stood with us when very few would. With his help, we defeated the ‘defund the police’ movement and, finally, we are seeing crime rates decrease. If we want to maintain these lower crime rates, we must re-elect Donald Trump. As the nation’s oldest and largest law enforcement labor organization, the FOP’s presidential endorsement is one of the most sought-after endorsements by candidates running for the presidency. The FOP is the number one voice of America’s law enforcement. We have a responsibility to our members, to the 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the United States, and to the communities they serve to do our part in determining the direction in which our country will head.

Yoes continued to tout Trump’s longtime commitment to providing the U.S. with solid and effective leadership and leading the country through “some very tough times.” He revealed that while considering which candidate to endorse this election cycle, the organization received a letter from the Harris-Walz campaign describing their positions on criminal justice and police labor issues.

However, it was Trump who met with the group personally. The FOP pointed out that the Harris-Walz campaign made no similar effort.

President Trump addresses the Fraternal Order of Police in North Carolina:



“To all the law enforcement men and women here today: I respect you so much. I admire you and as your president, I will always ‘Back the Blue’ as I did.” pic.twitter.com/GqpBLb9VXx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2024

The FOP also endorsed Trump in 2020, saying that on behalf of its 373,000 members, the former president “made it crystal clear that he has our backs.”