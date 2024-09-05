Is a Pardon Coming for Hunter?
Tipsheet

Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

All 15 counties in Arizona are facing a massive lawsuit after being accused of refusing to remove illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. 

America First Legal (AFL) filed an amended lawsuit against Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma for failing to remove non-citizens from its voter rolls. 

Arizona has previously been a victim of election fraud despite Democrats dismissing any concerns about election insecurity. Maricopa County faced dozens of election issues due to a "technology issue” that caused shocking discrepancies during the last election cycle. 

Now, just two months before the 2024 election, the state is at it again, but this time by allowing illegal aliens to vote in its elections. 

On August 5, 2024, AFL sued the Maricopa County Recorder on behalf of Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, known as EZAZ.org, and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen, for brazenly refusing to comply with the law. The claims in the lawsuit were based on Arizona state laws that require county recorders to do monthly voter list maintenance to remove foreign citizens from voter rolls. Nevertheless, Maricopa County removed the case to federal court, arguing that the case also involved federal laws that, in the county’s view, should be interpreted in federal court. Maricopa County is notorious for employing procedural maneuvers to delay election cases and keep them from being heard on the merits. However, Maricopa County’s attempts here have backfired. Arizona state court rules only allow for one county to be sued in a case like this, whereas federal court rules allow a plaintiff to sue more than one county at a time.

The problem is not only happening in Arizona. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is warning that the Democratic Party’s plan of staying in power has been in motion for nearly four years since President Joe Biden took office. Since then, the Biden-Harris team has rolled out the red carpet for illegal immigrants. Cruz claimed that with enough non-citizens to flood the country, it would be enough to “fundamentally shift the policies of the United States of America and to move them dramatically to the left.”

Cruz also explained that the Biden-Harris Administration has enabled mass illegal immigration into the U.S. to secure a win for the vice president. He accused the left of bolstering illegal aliens by “20 million, to be 30 million, to be 40 million” so that “Democrats win every election forever and ever.”

This comes after it was revealed that illegal aliens are getting access to voter registration forms through welfare offices and other agencies in at least 46 U.S. states. 

According to the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and agencies where Americans apply for public benefits must give every person mail-in ballots and federal voter registration forms without showing proof of citizenship. North Dakota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are the only states exempt from this. 

Audits, federal prosecutions, and state investigations show that thousands of illegal immigrants are registered to vote in U.S. elections. This comes as the number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. is expected to top eight million by October of this year— a 167 percent increase in five years. 

