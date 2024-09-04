Trump Dominates Harris on the Economy in Every Swing State

Former President Donald Trump is dominating Vice President Kamala Harris in the polls in every swing state regarding one of the top issues leading up to election day: the economy.

According to a new CNN poll, voters trust Trump more to handle the economy than Harris by, on average, eight points. The Biden-Harris Administration destroyed the nation’s economic system in just three and a half years.

To put in perspective how much Americans don’t trust Harris with the economy, the former president has a 16-point advantage over the VP in Nevada on the issue. Across the seven swing states, Trump is also viewed as the candidate with a solid plan to solve the nation’s problems.

“Harris now trails Trump on trust to handle the economy by relatively smaller margins than Biden did,” the outlet noted.

This is no shocker.

According to the recent Producer Price Index data, the price of groceries has significantly increased since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. The cost of eggs shot up 147 percent from when Biden was inaugurated in January 2021 to July 2024.

Harris has repeatedly vowed to fix the economy but has refused to acknowledge how she will do that. Instead, she regurgitates the same lines President Joe Biden once did when he vowed his “Bidenomics” plan would suddenly make the U.S. affordable again.

Harris’s "move forward" campaign theme claims she plans to lower the cost of living in the U.S. and tackle unemployment rates, yet inflation has reached record-breaking numbers under her watch and her policies.

So, why should Americans believe this time around will be any different? Especially since Harris has yet to release any policy plans.

“America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world, but ... prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high," Harris said. "The American people know it. I know it.”

So, again, why hasn’t she done anything? She had nearly four years to bring inflation down, and she and Biden sat back and watched Americans suffer.

“When I am elected president, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs,” Harris claimed in a new ad.

Again, if this were true, why didn’t she do it during the three and a half years her administration has been in office?

On Tuesday, Harris unveiled new tax proposals for small businesses. One proposal would increase the federal government's small business tax deduction from $5,000 to $50,000. The Harris campaign claims this would reduce the $40,000 burden it costs Americans to start a new business.

However, critics claim Harris’ tax proposal would give businesses more tax deductions while increasing tax rates.

Harris is not the only one in her campaign who refuses to answer voters on her economic policy. Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (Minn.) ignored questions from locals about the issue during a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania this week.

"Governor, what’s your administration going to do about lowering prices? Can you answer the question, please?” someone from the crowd asked. “What’s your policy on the economy? Can we get a question at some point, though?”

However, Walz ignored the question and proceeded on as usual.

Another person asked if Walz was "going to take any policy questions?” Which the governor again ignored.

Meanwhile, Trump took the lead across the crucial key states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by 20 to 30 points. These states historically determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Following closely behind the economy, immigration was another top concern for Americans heading to the ballot; he is up 17 points in Arizona, 12 points in Nevada, and up by an average of 9 points in other states.

The former president is up ten points in Nevada, nine points in Arizona, and up by an average of three points in other states regarding crime and safety.