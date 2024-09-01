Kamala Harris' DNC Speech Did Joe Biden A Favor

Vice President Kamala Harris has made even President Joe Biden look appealing to Americans as his net favorability jumps despite not even being in the 2024 race anymore.

According to a survey from Savanta, Biden’s -6 net favorability has seen a four-point increase since the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after Harris’ disastrous acceptance speech.

While Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) have seen “notable bumps” in their approval ratings since the DNC, Republicans still have an eight-point lead over Democrats. Democrats are viewed as the best at managing the economy—one of the most important issues to voters. However, there is still an overall -29 net satisfaction score with the direction the U.S. is heading, a three-point decrease from Savanta's previous poll.

Kamala Harris has been attempting to thread a delicate needle of taking credit for Joe Biden's legislative achievements as his VP, while not getting tagged for his unpopularity and general discontent among voters. That might be slightly easier now ahead of her first joint event with Biden, with our research suggesting that the President is slightly more popular with the public than Trump and Vance, as he basks in that post-DNC glow. Both Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have seen an expected but notable bump in their approval ratings post-DNC. But the fundamental challenges to their campaign remain - voters are unhappy, and think the Republicans would do better on their most important issue, the economy. Via Ethan Granholm, Research Analyst at Savanta .

A recent poll found that Harris’ lead in Minnesota, a crucial swing state, has been cut in half by Trump’s approval. The vice president’s lead over Trump shrunk by five percentage points in less than a month.

Pollsters argue that Harris is seeing a decrease in the polls because her supposed “honeymoon” phase is ending, and the excitement of President Joe Biden exiting the 2024 race is beginning to wear off.

Harris also got bad news in Michigan, where her popularity dropped, resulting in Trump taking the lead.

Following her DNC speech, Harris, who had the advantage in Michigan for the past month, has seen a downfall in the state’s support. On the other hand, Trump has seen increased support among voters. Forty-seven percent of the state indicated they would vote for Trump, while 46 percent said the same about Harris.