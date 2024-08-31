Tim Walz' Latest Attempt to Push Radical Climate Change Agenda

Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is pushing his radical climate agenda, targeting the U.S. Navy first.

Not only is Walz a progressive advocate for transgenderism and illegal immigration, he is also a crazed climate alarmist. He proposed a recent idea to use algae as a renewable energy source for the U.S. Navy.

In 2016, during a debate with his then-opponent, Republican Jim Hagedorn (Minn.), Walz pitched the idea, insisting that the Pentagon sees the so-called climate “crisis” as a severe threat to the country and its national security. Walz praised the military branch’s “Great Green Fleet,” which would use algae-based fuels for the military.

The governor insisted that the “Pentagon is not a bunch of green tree-huggers” and that it “understands it’s a risk to the climate, it’s a risk to the environment, and it’s a national security issue.”

Walz wants to push the Army’s climate strategy as his radical climate change initiatives interfere with focusing on traditional military preparedness. Critics argue that Walz’s proposal compromises the priorities of the U.S. military, saying that climate change initiatives and military readiness are not mutually exclusive. Others argue that the Biden Administration’s emphasis on climate change distracts from the military’s efficacy.

Endorsing change in how the U.S. military is powered was not the only component of Walz’s climate “crisis” initiatives. He recently signed a bill into law that will make Minnesota fully carbon-free energy by 2040, making it one of the most progressive climate policies in the nation.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) has threatened to sue Walz over his progressive climate policies. He labeled the Harris-Walz ticket as the most liberal presidential pair in recent U.S. history, describing Minnesota as the “California of the Midwest.”

“At some point, you want to say, ‘Thank you,’ because North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa are all benefitting from the exodus of talent and capital and businesses that are leaving Minnesota,” Burgum said, pointing out that people are fleeing Walz’s state because of its high taxes and stringent regulations.