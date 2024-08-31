Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate
Tipsheet

Joe Rogan Sums Up Democrat Elites In Brutal Takedown

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 31, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan tore into Democrat and Hollywood elites for their blatant hypocrisy in their Democratic National Convention (DNC) speeches. Multi-millionaire Oprah Winfrey and former First Lady Michelle Obama cried about being oppressed and targeted for their race despite owning a house in Martha’s Vineyard and having huge net worths. 

Oprah claimed she had been a victim of "racism and sexism and income inequality and division,” failing to mention anything about her $70 million G650 private jet. 

“[Oprah] is up there talking about income inequality like, 'Hey lady, you're rich as f***'... how is that equal?” Rogan said. 

The former talk show host also took the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump, saying that the next POTUS needs to stand “up to life’s bullies.” 

However, jokes on Oprah because moments after her DNC speech, the Trump campaign posted a letter from the television personality who wrote that she wished Trump were running for office. 

“Too bad we're not running for office," Winfrey wrote at the time. "What a team!”

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch also pointed out Oprah's $3 billion net worth, highlighting just a few luxury items the TV host has secured over the years. 

“Kinda weird for Oprah, with her Hawaiian estate and multiple homes, expensive wardrobes, frequent luxury vacations, etc., to talk about income inequality,” Loesch wrote on social media. 

Similarly, Obama focused her speech on how her mother taught her the true meaning of “hard work and humility and decency,” adding that her parents were suspicious of people who took more than they needed. 

To put that into perspective, the Obamas have a net worth of more than $70 million, most of which has come from lucrative book deals and high-paid speeches. 

“Also, when Michelle Obama was saying, you know, I think she was saying her mother or grandmother was always suspicious of people who took more than they needed, like, you are worth so much money,” Rogan continued. “That’s so crazy. You did it on a civil servant’s salary, which is insane.”

