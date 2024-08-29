Harris Campaign Confirms VP Reversed Prior Positions on Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire for flip-flopping on her immigration position just two months before the November election as polls reveal immigration is the voter’s top concern.

Harris has been weak on the southern border since day one of President Joe Biden’s term, refusing to visit border towns or stop illegal immigrants from unlawfully entering the U.S. However, just months before the 2024 election, suddenly, she embraced a crackdown on the issue.

Her past positions include decriminalizing illegal crossings, promising to close Immigration Customs and Protection (ICE) detention centers, and saying that ICE should be abolished or “started from scratch” have all come back to haunt Harris, forcing her to change her views. In a statement confirmed to Fox News, the vice president has reversed course and now believes that “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.”

Even more progressive than Biden, Harris has shifted her positions to align with the president’s and signaled her support for a bipartisan bill that would increase funding for border security and ICE.

“[Harris will continue] to ensure sufficient resources to enforce our laws and prioritize detention and removal for individuals who pose threats to public safety and national security, as well as ensure compliance with immigration proceedings and decisions, including removal,” the Harris campaign said.

The vice president, on more than one occasion, has accused former President Donald Trump of causing the immigration crisis despite her administration being the ones to refuse to secure the border and deport illegal aliens. Now, Harris is trying to be a hero, telling voters she will “fix” the border crisis— without taking responsibility for creating it herself.

The Harris campaign also accused Trump of “ripping mothers from their children.” rather than finding an actual solution to the ongoing problem. They claimed the 45th president “has never been about solutions just running on a problem,” and that with Trump, “it’s never been about helping the country, it's only about helping himself.”

Harris’s spokesperson claimed the vice president is the only person who can find a solution to strengthen border security.

In 2017, shortly after joining the Senate, Harris denounced the construction of a border wall as “a stupid waste of money" and a "medieval vanity project," vowing to block funding. However, just last week at the Democratic National Convention *DNC), Harris suggested she would sign a bill that would expand the southern border wall.

However, recent campaign ads tell a different story. They claim Harris is tough on immigration and call her a “border-state prosecutor.”