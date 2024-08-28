JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate
Tipsheet

Trump Takes the Lead While Harris Can't Answer a Simple Interview Question

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 28, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo

Former President Donald Trump is again taking the lead in the 2024 race for the White House. 

According to a new Polymarket poll, Trump holds a two-percent advantage over Vice President Kamala Harris (50 to 48 percent). The same survey also found that Trump’s chances of winning crucial swing states are much higher than Harris’s. 

In Georgia and North Carolina, Trump has a 61 percent chance of winning the state compared to Harris’ 39 percent. In Arizona, the former president has a 55 percent chance of winning compared to the 45 percent chance for Harris. In Nevada, Trump’s chances are 53 percent, Harris’s chances are 47 percent, and in Pennsylvania, the Republican has a 51 percent shot at the gold versus Harris’ 49 percent. 

Trump is currently polling similarly to how he was in 2020. He is carrying 65 percent of the vote of whites without a college degree, 60 percent of the vote of rural voters, and 42 percent of Hispanics. 

Pollster Frank Luntz said that Harris’ honeymoon phase “looks like it has reached its peak," warning that the vice president has the same “advantage” that twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had before Trump defeated her in 2016. 

"[Trump] actually stopped falling. Even though they had a pretty strong convention last week, it looks like the Harris boomlet has reached its peak — with her having roughly a three-point advantage,” Luntz said. “I remind you that that was the advantage that Hillary Clinton had over Donald Trump on Election Day 2016, and he still beat her in the electoral college. This election is way too close to call.”

This week, the Harris campaign announced that the vice president would give her first interview since President Joe Biden was forced out of the race and endorsed Harris. However, there’s a catch— the interview will be pre-recorded. 

This is probably why: 

Harris also couldn’t explain Trump’s policies, going off into a tangent about her tried and true argument of diversity and race. 

Another poll conducted by Economist/YouGov found that most Americans find Harris dishonest and insincere, while they believe Trump is genuine. 

Fifty-three percent of respondents said Harris lacks sincerity when speaking to Americans and only says what she thinks most people want to hear rather than the truth. Just 35 percent think Harris believes in what she says. On the contrary, 51 percent of respondents say Trump believes what he tells Americans, and 53 percent view Him as sincere. 

