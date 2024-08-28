Trump Campaign Responds After NPR Issued Hit Piece on President's Arlington Cemetery Visit

With just 70 days until the 2024 November election, left-wing media will stop at nothing to smear former President Donald Trump in his quest for the White House.

Trump paid his respects to the 13 fallen American soldiers who lost their lives during the August 26, 2021, botched Afghanistan withdrawal thanks to the Biden Administration. Just one day later, NPR published a hit piece claiming that two people from Trump‘s team got into an “altercation” with a cemetery worker who stopped the group from taking photographs in section 60 of the Arlington cemetery.

The liberal outlet claimed that when the official approached the Trump team, the former president’s “campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside.”

In response, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung rejected NPR’s claims, saying that a “private photographer was permitted on the premises” and that an “unnamed individual” had “decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team.”

We were granted access to have a photographer there. https://t.co/s2E9lNdksK pic.twitter.com/dXbZ03hwzB — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 27, 2024

“There was no physical altercation as described, and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made,” Cheung said. “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises, and for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Trump attended the wreath-laying ceremony to honor the 13 lives taken under President Joe Biden’s term while defending the United States.

Chery Juels, the aunt of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, who died during the botched withdrawal, praised Trump for taking the time “to come to section 60 and spent more time, laying flowers at their gravesites talking to us and asking to hear all our stories about Nicole’s life and actually listened to us, & left us all feeling validated and like someone cared!”

She slammed Biden for ignoring the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families for over three years. Juels called it “monumental” that Trump honored the late soldiers and their families who are still grieving from that deadly day in Afghanistan.

Trump’s appearance “was truly an unprecedented show of presidential respect, gratitude, and honor!” she continued.

Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita also shot back at the individual who interfered with Trump’s time at the ceremony, calling it “despicable.”

“President Trump was there on the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” LaCivita said. “For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. Whoever this individual is spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces, and they are disrespecting everyone who paid the price for defending our country.”