Hamas Official: 'Israel Must Be Finished'

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, nearly ten months after the terrorist group first launched strikes on the nation, Hamas official Ghazi Hamad doubles down on his idea that the deadly October attack was needed to undermine Israeli ties with Arabs.

During a recent interview, Hamad described the terrorist organization’s attack on Israel as a “great success,” in which 1,200 people were killed, more than 5,000 were injured, and hundreds were taken hostage. He claimed the attack was “able to slap at the progress of the normalization of effort, and this is, of course, a very important political success.”

“We say long live October 7, which has brought the Palestinian struggle to the top of the agenda of global politics,” interviewer Khaled Al-Rehab said during the discussion titled “Al-Aqsa Flood and the Palestinian Resistance Today.”

During the interview, Hamad said that the Jewish community committed crimes that “exceed what the Nazis did” and that they must be “finished” and “completely isolated.”

“They must be completely boycotted from every single sector – from universities, economically, [and] culturally – because this occupation is a complex structure that must be fought on all its fronts,” he continued, adding that Palestinians won’t accept anything less than” what he says “historical[ly]” belongs to them.

The terrorist official said his region will never recognize Israel, especially if Palestine ever “accept[ed] the creation of a Palestinian state or a Palestinian entity on the ’67 borders with its capital as East Jerusalem.”

Hamad’s comments come right before Israel launched a “preemptive” attack on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday morning. The terrorist group was reportedly “preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “determined to do everything to protect our country” as more than 100 Israeli fighter jets launched strikes across the region.

As of Sunday morning, at least three people were killed in the attack, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. The Israeli Defense Forces said that “very little damage was sustained” from the rocket attack.