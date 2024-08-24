Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds

Vice President Kamala Harris is officially the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee despite not doing anything in the Biden Administration nor winning a single primary vote.

Advertisement

She continually calls for change in the United States yet fails to acknowledge that her own administration is the sole reason the nation is in absolute turmoil. Instead of taking responsibility for the country’s downward spiral, Harris (and the rest of the Democratic Party) blamed former President Donald Trump.

After her Democrat National Convention (DNC) speech on Thursday, conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson picked apart everything Harris’ said, calling her a “very scary person.”

“She's much more skillful than I have ever seen. She's a liar on the deepest level,” Carlson said. “The things she is saying right now are not just untrue - they're the opposite of the truth, which is the hallmark of evil.”

“She’s an extremist, she’ll say anything,” Carlson continued, comparing Harris to Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Carlson shredded Harris’ claims, in which she lied about the tens of millions of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. through the southern border and that protestors during the January 2021 Capitol Hill riots were armed. The former Fox News host pointed out that everything Democrats accuse Republicans of doing, they are actually doing themselves.

For example, Harris said former President Donald Trump “tried to throw away [Americans'] vote.” However, the Democratic Party is guilty of throwing away all of the votes cast for President Joe Biden and giving Harris the nominee without winning a primary.

“What she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth: she doesn’t care,” Carlson added. “She’s gonna reference point the truth 'cause she’s an extremist.”

Tucker at his best. He picks apart Kamala word by word.



She’s a very scary person.



She can win.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/rjvshoNhBW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2024

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, 49.2 percent of voters disapprove of Harris as the potential president, while only 41.1 percent approve of her. A Gallup survey also found that nearly half of Americans view the vice president negatively.