We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech
Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage?
Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews...
Stupid Buffalo and Easily Slaughtered Sheep—Part Two
Abortion, Exploitation and the DNC’s American Dream
Monopolies Can’t Dictate Online Speech
Legislating Scarcity - Grocery Stores
Iran Mocks Western Justice
Gambling on Lawsuits: New Industry or Threat to the Fairness of Our Courts?
Protectionism Cloaked in Protecting Americans From Imports
The Hypocrisy of Planned Parenthood: A Billion-Dollar Nonprofit that Can’t Afford to Serve...
Unrest in Venezuela May Create a Caravan to America
Congress Missing the Mark on Commercial Drone Targeting
Tipsheet

Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 24, 2024 10:30 AM
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Vice President Kamala Harris is officially the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee despite not doing anything in the Biden Administration nor winning a single primary vote. 

Advertisement

She continually calls for change in the United States yet fails to acknowledge that her own administration is the sole reason the nation is in absolute turmoil. Instead of taking responsibility for the country’s downward spiral, Harris (and the rest of the Democratic Party) blamed former President Donald Trump. 

After her Democrat National Convention (DNC) speech on Thursday, conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson picked apart everything Harris’ said, calling her a “very scary person.” 

“She's much more skillful than I have ever seen. She's a liar on the deepest level,” Carlson said. “The things she is saying right now are not just untrue - they're the opposite of the truth, which is the hallmark of evil.”

“She’s an extremist, she’ll say anything,” Carlson continued, comparing Harris to Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). 

Carlson shredded Harris’ claims, in which she lied about the tens of millions of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. through the southern border and that protestors during the January 2021 Capitol Hill riots were armed. The former Fox News host pointed out that everything Democrats accuse Republicans of doing, they are actually doing themselves. 

Recommended

Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage Matt Vespa
Advertisement

For example, Harris said former President Donald Trump “tried to throw away [Americans'] vote.” However, the Democratic Party is guilty of throwing away all of the votes cast for President Joe Biden and giving Harris the nominee without winning a primary. 

“What she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth: she doesn’t care,” Carlson added. “She’s gonna reference point the truth 'cause she’s an extremist.” 

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, 49.2 percent of voters disapprove of Harris as the potential president, while only 41.1 percent approve of her. A Gallup survey also found that nearly half of Americans view the vice president negatively. 

Tags: TUCKER CARLSON KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage Matt Vespa
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee Leah Barkoukis
Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage? Matt Vespa
We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech Matt Vespa
Stupid Buffalo and Easily Slaughtered Sheep—Part Two Mark Lewis
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage Matt Vespa
Advertisement