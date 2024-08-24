We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech
Newsom Says He Was 'Told’ to Call Harris' Nomination Without Primary 'Inclusive'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 24, 2024 12:30 PM
By now, it is apparent that Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential nomination was a sham, given that she secured it without a single primary vote. Although Democrats have been hush-hush on this, one Democrat let the cat out of the bag. 

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) recently joked about what he was told to say about Harris’ Democratic presidential nomination. 

During an interview with Pod Save American, Newsom revealed that his Democrat colleagues told him to refer to Harris’ nomination as an open, inclusive process. 

“We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up; I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say,” Newsom said, laughing. 

The governor also joked about the speedy process of making the nomination decision, suggesting that the Democratic Party held a 30-minute meeting right after President Joe Biden was officially forced out of the race and endorsed the vice president on July 21. 

Since entering as governor in 2018, Newsom has had White House ambitions. Since then, he has been seen as a top contender to replace Biden in the race or serve as Harris’ running mate. However, according to several recently reported polls, Newsom didn’t fare well in hypothetical matchups against former President Donald Trump. 

The governor has downplayed reports claiming his enthusiasm for the presidency, but this is untrue. Newsom has eyed a seat in the White House since Americans began realizing Biden was in no way, shape, or form fit to serve in office. However, his White House aspirations have been put on hold after Harris officially scored the Democratic nominee this week. 

Newsom could, however, be beginning to prime himself for a 2028 presidential run after it was reported that the governor is finally taking action on cleaning up his state. He got his hands dirty earlier this month, working alongside Caltrans and picking up garbage and debris from encampments after the state faced years-long homelessness issues. 

The future remains unclear, but one thing is for sure: Americans are no longer buying Democrat’s smoke and mirrors. The curtain has been drawn back, and the left can no longer hide the political game they are playing. 

Newsom's recent comments criticized the Democrat's "anti-democratic and vote-free" process of nominating Harris. 

