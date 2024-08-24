We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech
Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage?
Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews...
Atlantic Writer Breaks Ties With Kamala Harris After Exposing Dems Lies
A 'Trans Woman' Sued an App Meant for Females. You Won't Believe What...
Newsom Says He Was 'Told’ to Call Harris' Nomination Without Primary 'Inclusive'
Democrat Rushes to Clean Up Fentanyl Issue She Created Just Months Before the...
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds
Legislating Scarcity - Grocery Stores
Iran Mocks Western Justice
Gambling on Lawsuits: New Industry or Threat to the Fairness of Our Courts?
Protectionism Cloaked in Protecting Americans From Imports
The Hypocrisy of Planned Parenthood: A Billion-Dollar Nonprofit that Can’t Afford to Serve...
Tipsheet

Here's How RFK Jr's Family Reacted to Him Endorsing Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 24, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

2024 Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bombshell announcement on Friday after suspending his campaign, making even people close to his inner circle come out against him. 

Advertisement

RFK Jr. announced that he was endorsing former President Donald Trump, sparking harsh criticism from the left-wing media and even his family members regarding his decision. 

Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, condemned her brother’s decision, saying he betrayed the family and everything they stand for.

In a statement published to X, Kerry Kennedy, along with her siblings Courtney Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said that RFK Jr.’s decision broke faith with their family’s values, calling it a “sad ending to a sad story.” 

The Kennedy family’s statement drew criticism all around. 

Recommended

Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

During his address on Friday, RFK Jr. shocked Americans after he condemned the Democratic Party, labeling them as a party of “corruption, big tech, big donors, big Pharma, and big money.” 

He even exposed the truth behind the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. He pointed out that the war could have been long over had President Joe Biden not gotten in the way. RFK Jr. claimed that Biden sent the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, to Ukraine to “force” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to tear up a peace agreement that Russia had already signed. 

Tags: TRUMP ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee Leah Barkoukis
Bill Maher: Conservatives Have a Point About CNN's News Coverage Matt Vespa
Atlantic Writer Breaks Ties With Kamala Harris After Exposing Dems Lies Sarah Arnold
A 'Trans Woman' Sued an App Meant for Females. You Won't Believe What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Did Tim Walz Violently Grab His Son's Arm on the DNC's Main Stage? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Tucker Carlson Destroy Kamala Harris' Credibility In Seconds Sarah Arnold
Advertisement