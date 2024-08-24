Here's How RFK Jr's Family Reacted to Him Endorsing Trump

2024 Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bombshell announcement on Friday after suspending his campaign, making even people close to his inner circle come out against him.

RFK Jr. announced that he was endorsing former President Donald Trump, sparking harsh criticism from the left-wing media and even his family members regarding his decision.

Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, condemned her brother’s decision, saying he betrayed the family and everything they stand for.

In a statement published to X, Kerry Kennedy, along with her siblings Courtney Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said that RFK Jr.’s decision broke faith with their family’s values, calling it a “sad ending to a sad story.”

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

The Kennedy family’s statement drew criticism all around.

What a vile statement from you and your family. On the other hand, your brother's speech was inspirational. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 23, 2024

Your bother is asking what he can do for the country.



You are focused on what the country can do for you.



So yes, your dad would absolutely be proud of his son. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) August 23, 2024

Throwing your brother under the bus is an indictment of your own character. His courage to defy you reveals what a remarkable man he is. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2024

Your brother didn’t betray the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party betrayed your brother and America. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) August 24, 2024

During his address on Friday, RFK Jr. shocked Americans after he condemned the Democratic Party, labeling them as a party of “corruption, big tech, big donors, big Pharma, and big money.”

He even exposed the truth behind the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. He pointed out that the war could have been long over had President Joe Biden not gotten in the way. RFK Jr. claimed that Biden sent the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, to Ukraine to “force” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to tear up a peace agreement that Russia had already signed.