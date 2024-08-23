Trump Vows Stricter Federal Punishment As Harris’ Stays Silent on Soft-On-Crime History

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on federal punishments as 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stays silent on her soft-on-crime policies.

If elected, Trump promised to hold criminals accountable for the utmost consequences as Harris let them walk free.

While addressing the American people at the Arizona border on Tuesday, Trump promised to impose the death penalty “for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking.”

“We’ll also impose the death penalty on major drug dealers and traffickers,” Trump said. “In other countries on their immigration papers, there is a statement that says, ‘Death for drug traffickers.’ Big letters, big, bold letters, ten times the size of everything else on the page. I saw it this morning, and those are the countries where they have no problem with drugs.”

The 2024 Republican candidate has fought to find a solution to the nation’s ongoing trafficking crisis, suggesting the death penalty could be the answer.

He also said that he would impose the death penalty on those who kill police officers, U.S. Border Patrol officers, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

On the contrary, Harris, a former California prosecutor, has been in the spotlight for her lack of action regarding a crackdown on criminals.

Harris has paraded herself as a “progressive prosecutor,” pitching herself as a "get-it-done" progressive while campaigning for DA.

In 2004, Harris did not recommend the death penalty for a gang member who killed a San Francisco police officer. When campaigning for district attorney, Harris opposed capital punishment, claiming it disproportionately targets members of minority groups.

Even Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) were “rattled” about Harris’ opposition to capital punishment.

Trump also said he would reconsider the period that criminals sit on death row. The former president said he would seek a “quicker trial, not a trial that lasts 15 years and everybody gets exhausted.”