Double Take: Harris' Philly Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar

Vice President Kamala Harris, prone to word salads and gaffes, has devised a plan to keep that from happening again: memorize the speech and recite it over and over again.

Critics pointed out that Harris is using the same speech for several different events, proving she is incapable of speaking without a script or teleprompter in front of her.

On Tuesday, Harris’ speech in Philadephia was nearly identical to the speech she gave last month in Wilmington, Delaware, when she first addressed campaign headquarters.

Critics claim that Harris uses “stump speeches” to drive home her message to supporters. However, the difference is that those speeches are meant to have just a few lines that highlight the campaign— not the whole speech be the same as the last and the next.

Although former President Donald Trump usually starts and ends his speeches with his iconic “Make America Great Again” slogan and some type of criticism toward the left, the majority of his speeches are ad-libbed.

A new Ipsos poll shows that Trump and Harris are tied in the seven crucial swing states.

Forty-two percent indicated their vote for Harris, while 40 percent suggested they would vote for Trump in November. However, Ipsos said that the “margin on the ballot is well within the margin of error, indicating a race that is too close to call.”

Pollsters say Harris is still riding the wave of her honeymoon nominee election after President Joe Biden dropped out. They indicate her vice presidential pick, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), hasn’t had time to show how he would impact her chances.