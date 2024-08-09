We Know Who Was Supposed to Protect the Rooftop at the Trump Rally
Tipsheet

Another Big Lie Tim Walz Is Trying to Sell

Sarah Arnold
August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

As Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) 's ever-growing list of lies continues to grow, critics point out he hasn’t been entirely honest about his career as a football coach. 

Walz, who has often boasted about his accomplished football coaching career, embellished critical details of the truth, much like his military rank fiasco, in which he referred to himself as a “retired command sergeant major”— a position he never held. 

The Democrat governor has repeatedly claimed he was the driving force behind turning Mankato West High School’s football team into champions. However, it was revealed that he wasn’t the bigwig he paraded himself to be. 

In truth, Walz served as the defensive coordinator under head coach Rick Sutton. 

While a defensive coordinator still plays a crucial role in coaching a football team, the white lie adds to his other lies, which have come under scrutiny since Vice President Kamala Harris appointed him as her running mate. 

This revelation comes after it was revealed Walz also lied about being “deaf" for why he fled from police after being pulled over for driving drunk after going over 95 miles per hour in a 55-speed zone in 1995. He also claimed he was “not drunk,” despite failing a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. 

