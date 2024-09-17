Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Blown Up in Wild Sneak Attack
ABC News' David Muir's Show Gets Trashed in the Ratings After Debate Moderating...
Blaming Trump for His Assassination Attempt Just Took an Insane Turn at The...
Gee, Hillary, Why Don't You Just Come Out and Say Trump Should Die?
Trump's Golf Partner Speaks Out After Second Assassination Attempt
‘Shut Up’: Hip-Hop Producer Says He’s ‘Annoyed’ by Celebrity Political Endorsements
Red Flags: A New NAACP Poll of Black Voters Should Worry Team Kamala
Remember Those 200 Illegal Aliens Who Rushed the Border? Well...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Federally Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges
Switzerland Quietly Assumes the Mantel of Leadership in the Free World
Lessons From the Newsroom: How Media Rhetoric Fuels Division and What We...
Remember That 'Migrant Influencer' Who Urged Illegals to Squat in Americans' Homes? Well.....
DeSantis Explains Why Florida Will Conduct Its Own Investigation Into the Trump Assassinat...
Endless: 'Migrant' Crime Spree Continues Across America
Tipsheet

Trump-Vance Campaign Drops New Ad Calling Out 'Kamala & the Democrats' for Being 'the Party of Violence'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 17, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

On Monday, approximately 24 hours after there was a second assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, the Trump-Vance campaign released an ad highlighting how "KAMALA & THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE PARTY OF VIOLENCE."

Advertisement

The ad starts off with examples featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. During her 2018 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Harris is shown saying, "Does one of us have to come out alive?" when asked by the host whom she'd rather be stuck on an elevator with: Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions. Her signature cackle is also prominently displayed. 

In addition to Biden referencing on multiple occasions how he'd like to take Trump "behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," there are also examples featuring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Madonna. 

The ad has been shared on the Team Trump Facebook and Instagram pages as well. Also on Monday, the Trump-Vance campaign sent out an exhaustive list of how "Democrats' Rhetoric Inspired Another Attempt On President Trump's Life."

Recommended

Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Blown Up in Wild Sneak Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The list highlighted how "Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts," as well as how "the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt has been even worse[.]"

Sure enough, the MSNBC MaddowBlog on Tuesday morning put out a piece by Steve Benen decrying the ad and referring to the assassination attempt as merely "an apparent" one and even justifies Harris referring to Trump as a threat to democracy, claiming "that’s only because he keeps taking overt steps to threaten democracy."

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Blown Up in Wild Sneak Attack Katie Pavlich
Blaming Trump for His Assassination Attempt Just Took an Insane Turn at The Washington Post Matt Vespa
This U.S. City Is Having Serious Issues With Animal Sacrifices, Torture Leah Barkoukis
Gee, Hillary, Why Don't You Just Come Out and Say Trump Should Die? Matt Vespa
Remember That 'Migrant Influencer' Who Urged Illegals to Squat in Americans' Homes? Well... Madeline Leesman
Democrats Aren’t Going to Stop If They Kill Trump Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Blown Up in Wild Sneak Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement