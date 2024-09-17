Trump-Vance Campaign Drops New Ad Calling Out 'Kamala & the Democrats' for Being 'the Party of Violence'

On Monday, approximately 24 hours after there was a second assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, the Trump-Vance campaign released an ad highlighting how "KAMALA & THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE PARTY OF VIOLENCE."

Advertisement

The ad starts off with examples featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. During her 2018 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Harris is shown saying, "Does one of us have to come out alive?" when asked by the host whom she'd rather be stuck on an elevator with: Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions. Her signature cackle is also prominently displayed.

In addition to Biden referencing on multiple occasions how he'd like to take Trump "behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," there are also examples featuring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Madonna.

NEW: The Trump Campaign drops new ad of Democrat leaders using violent rhetoric against him after the 2nd attempt on his life.



The ad started with Kamala Harris "joking" about k*lling Trump in an elevator.



The ad also featured Madonna, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary… pic.twitter.com/EBR1eqYG1V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

The ad has been shared on the Team Trump Facebook and Instagram pages as well. Also on Monday, the Trump-Vance campaign sent out an exhaustive list of how "Democrats' Rhetoric Inspired Another Attempt On President Trump's Life."

The list highlighted how "Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts," as well as how "the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt has been even worse[.]"

Sure enough, the MSNBC MaddowBlog on Tuesday morning put out a piece by Steve Benen decrying the ad and referring to the assassination attempt as merely "an apparent" one and even justifies Harris referring to Trump as a threat to democracy, claiming "that’s only because he keeps taking overt steps to threaten democracy."