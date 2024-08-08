Trump Confirms Debate Dates. Will Kamala Show Up?
There's New Bodycam Footage of Would-Be Trump Assassin

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 08, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Local Butler, Pennsylvania police released new bodycam footage revealing former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassinator and a police officer.

The video footage shows two officers attempting to intercept 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks just moments before he fired shots at Trump during his July 13 rally. 

"F------ this close, bro. Dude he turned around on me," the officer who was hoisted can be heard saying in another bodycam video released Thursday. 

One officer can be seen hosting another officer onto the roof where Crooks was stationed, which is about 12 feet above the ground. Crooks pointed his weapon at the officer who scaled the building, before he ultimately ducks his head and loses his grip on the roof’s edge and falls about eight feet to the ground, spraining his ankle, Butler Township Manager Thomas Knights previously told Fox News Digital. 

"I'm f------ p---ed. We couldn't find him," another officer can be heard saying in the other bodycam fooatge.

“Before you motherf-----s came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself dude," the officer who was boosted onto the roof says. "Then he turned around and I f------ dropped and I started f------ I was calling out bro, f------ on top of the roof. F------ we’re not on the same frequency?" via Fox News Digital.

During a July 13 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump survived by a miracle after turning his head just in time before a bullet came flying his way. He walked off the stage with just a graze to the ear in what could have been a fatal shot. 

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

