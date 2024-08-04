Why We Should Be Worried About Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law Joining Her Campaign

Requirements to work on Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign are little to none.

Harris’ brother-in-law Tony West, notoriously known for defending the “American Taliban,” joined her campaign as a “powerful advisor.”

West worked for the law firm Morrison & Foerster, which was known for defending attackers detained by the United States. Last year, Harris’ brother-in-law, a former Obama Justice Department attorney, worked to defend John Walker Lindh, who, in 2021, was captured by American forces in Afghanistan and later indicted for providing services to the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Lindh also was guilty of conspiring to murder Americans.

West is working for Harris’ campaign, and who knows the scandals he will defend and cover-up.

“He is not a terrorist,” West told the Washington Post in 2002. “He did not go to Afghanistan to kill Americans.”

Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison and has refused to retract his Islamic extremist ideologies. However, he only served 17 of those years.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump reacted to the news of the “American Taliban’s” prison release, saying, “I don’t like it all.”

At the time, Trump said he hired the “best lawyers” to see if he could do anything about Lindh’s release from prison, but he was told that there was nothing he could do.

“Am I happy about it? Not even a little bit,” Trump said. “The lawyers have gone through it with a fine tooth comb. If there was a way to break that, I would have broken it in two seconds.”

This comes at the same time the Biden-Harris Administration faces scrutiny over a now-revoked plea deal it made with three alleged masterminds behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks that would have taken the death penalty off the table.

In addition to West, former President Obama’s campaign manager, David Plouffe, also joined Harris’ campaign as a senior adviser.