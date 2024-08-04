Israel Prepares for Possible Attack In Lebanon

As Israel prepares itself for an attack from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) established a brigade as the country awaits a likely ground invasion from Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement

A Kfir Brigade, which has been deployed in Gaza, is now preparing for an attack on its southern front as Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel for killing Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

This week (Thursday), after a series of exercises of the reserve brigades in the Northern Command, the first exercise by a regular duty infantry brigade in the northern region was completed – the Kfir Brigade. Over the past few days, the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade practiced combat on enemy territory while practicing movement through thicketed terrain, mountainous terrain, and activating fire. As part of the exercise, the troops practiced combat scenarios, evacuation of the wounded, encounters with the enemy, and the use of camouflage and combat techniques. Additionally, the work of the various headquarters were exercised. The exercise is part of an ongoing series of ground forces exercises focusing on the northern sector, that are being led by the Ground Forces Training Center. Since the beginning of the war, the brigade’s soldiers have operated in three sectors – in Gaza, conducting maneuvers in the south, center, and north of the Gaza Strip; in Judea and Samaria, apprehending terrorists; and in the North, taking part in the combat on the northern border. Via a joint statement by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency.

This comes after Israel confirmed that an Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanon town of Bazourieh killed a prominent Hezbollah operative. The Israeli military described him as a “central terrorist” in the ongoing war on Saturday.

His death is “a significant blow to the functioning of the Southern Front and the Hezbollah terror organization in the region,” IDF stated.