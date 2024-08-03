We Know Why the Secret Service Never Knew Anything About Trump's Would-Be Assassin...
After 9/11 Plea Deal Fiasco, There's Only One Thing to Say About This...
Biden's Call to Netanyahu Revealed a Craven Political Goal
Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet to Kamala on Debates
Court Hands Down 'Unconscionable' Ruling in Case About School That Gave Vaccine to...
Will Iran Ever Be Held Accountable for its 36-Year-Old Genocide?
'Where's Biden?' House Republicans Demand Answers on Reversed 9/11 Plea Deal
Trump Reveals Details About His Phone Call With Mark Zuckerberg
Biden-Harris Admin Pauses Controversial Illegal Immigrant Program
Horrifying: A 'Transgender' Athlete Left a Female Volleyball Player Partially Paralyzed
Here's Where Trump Stands In Ohio
There's An Update On Hunter Biden's Criminal Tax Evasion Case
Is Kamala Harris Hiding From the Media?
Pentagon Beefs Up Security Amid Iran Threat, With 'Land-Based’ Firepower, Troops
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Declines Fox Debate With Trump, Here's What She Wants to Do Instead

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 03, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to accept former President Donald Trump’s invitation to a September 4 debate on Fox News a day after she officially became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. 

Advertisement

Despite declining Trump's invitation, Harris indicated she would debate Trump on one condition: if ABC News hosted the event. 

ABC News is historically known for leaning more Democrat, while Fox News, although not always a Trump fan, lean more right. 

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said. 

“Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th," Tyler continued. 

On Friday, Trump announced plans to debate Harris, declaring Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as the moderators. Unlike the last presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, where the president’s team set up rules such as having no audience, and mics turned off when the other candidate was speaking, Trump said there would be changes to the rules. 

“The Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!" Trump wrote on social media. He also said that the debate would be held in Pennsylvania "at a site in an area to be determined.”

Recommended

We Know Why the Secret Service Never Knew Anything About Trump's Would-Be Assassin Until It Was Too Late Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a separate X post, Harris reacted to Trump’s debate invitation, saying that “it’s interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space.”

The Harris campaign is steadfast in doing a debate on their terms and their terms only. 

Before Biden was forced out of the 2024 race, the 81-year-old president and Trump were slated to debate once more on Sept 10. 

Debates could make or break a candidate’s chances of securing votes. Immediately after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, media outlets and Democrat lawmakers began calling for him to step aside, citing health concerns. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Why the Secret Service Never Knew Anything About Trump's Would-Be Assassin Until It Was Too Late Matt Vespa
Horrifying: A 'Transgender' Athlete Left a Female Volleyball Player Partially Paralyzed Madeline Leesman
There's An Update On Hunter Biden's Criminal Tax Evasion Case Sarah Arnold
They Visited the Biden White House At Least 50 Times, And Their War Cry Is 'F**k White Women' Matt Vespa
If This Story Is True, Then Joe Biden Was Deposed in a Coup Matt Vespa
'Where's Biden?' House Republicans Demand Answers on Reversed 9/11 Plea Deal Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Why the Secret Service Never Knew Anything About Trump's Would-Be Assassin Until It Was Too Late Matt Vespa
Advertisement