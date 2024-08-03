Is This 'Squad' Member About to be Shown Out the Door?

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) could be the next “Squad” member to be ousted as she continues to hold an anti-Israel stance, who has been a vocal critic of the Jewish state and called Israel’s retaliation an “ethnic cleansing campaign.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is on its way to booting Bush from her seat as she prepares for an uphill battle in a competitive primary in which she is already losing momentum.

AIPAC’s PAC, United Democracy Project, has already spent $8.4 million to oust Bush while she campaigned in the state’s Democratic primary against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The $8 million is just a tiny fraction compared to the $100 million plan to unseat anti-Israel lawmakers.

AIPAC successfully poured $15 million into efforts to unseat Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) during the race in New York’s 16th Congressional District.

“The outcome in this race once again shows that the pro-Israel position is both good policy and good politics — for both parties,” the PAC stated afterward.

“AIPAC’s grassroots members are proud to support strong pro-Israel progressive Democrats like Wesley Bell,” AIPAC said in a statement. “Cori Bush has been one of the most hostile critics of Israel since she came to Congress in 2021 and has actively worked to undermine mainstream Democratic support for the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

The progressive lawmaker accused AIPAC of bending over backward for pro-Israel advocates, including former President Donald Trump.

“This is only the beginning,” Bush said. “Because if they can unseat me, then they’re going to continue to come after more Democrats.”

Bush recently boycotted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to D.C. last week, calling him a “war criminal.” She has also joined Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

DMFI PAC, a supporter of pro-Israeli Democrats in Washington, has also been funding ads advocating for Democrat St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.