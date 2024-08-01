Why This Senator Warns Republicans Should Worry About a Kamala Harris Ticket

As the emerging presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, you would expect Vice President Kamala Harris to be out on the campaign trail addressing Americans and holding rallies.

However, it’s been 11 days since President Joe Biden was forced out of the race, and Harris is still nowhere to be seen rallying voters.

On the contrary, 2024 GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail early, holding rallies even before he announced his candidacy—a stark difference between the two candidates.

Less than two weeks before the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Harris is doing nothing to prove to Americans that she can beat Trump. Instead, she took the advice of her former boss and stayed away from the cameras, avoiding reporters' questions that revealed the reality of her policies.

Harris, who will likely become the Democratic nominee without receiving any primary votes, has gotten by without facing tough questions on her campaign or policy issues. She even chose not to attend the National Association of Black Journalists convention despite Trump taking hard-hitting questions from reporters there.

Conservative firebrand Ben Shapiro pointed out that Harris has only done teleprompter speeches and "has not answered ONE difficult question in the last week and a half.”

Meanwhile, critics have highlighted that Biden got elected in 2020 despite hiding in his basement for most of the election cycle. Sitting down for interviews means Harris would have to defend and take accountability for her policies and positions that have failed Americans.

However, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who previously served on a committee together, warned Republicans not to discount Harris.

Lee cautioned that Harris is a real threat when she is prepped correctly and follows a script.

With the media rallying behind Harris, Lee pointed out that they had already scrapped the vice president’s disastrous border record and overlooked the fact that she was one of the most progressive members of the Senate.

“They’re scrubbing things she has said in the past. Crazy statements she has made, from defunding the police to aggressive, radical climate change policies, Green New Deal Stuff,” he said.

Lee also said that Harris does not acknowledge the separation of powers, adding that the Biden Administration was one of the “most liberal, progressive, and frankly lawless presidential administrations in the U.S.”

Harris would never pass up the opportunity to expand the size and cost of the federal government and is 100 percent in for abortion “rights," he continued.

As the DNC approaches, reporters are beginning to question Harris about her position on issues such as her foreign policy.

However, Harris hides from the public when these questions come into play. But if you ask her about abortion, LGBTQ “rights,” race, and equity, she can give you a full-blown lecture on the topic.